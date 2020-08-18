Art museum
The Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., remains closed to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19; however, the museum is scheduling private visits for groups of 10 people or fewer. Exhibits on view include “Freeman Vines: Hanging Tree Guitars” in the West Wing Gallery and “Hardscrabble Americana: The Art of Dewey Funkhouser” in the Commons Gallery. For a virtual preview, visit gmoa.org. To schedule a private visit, call 758-1946.
Grants for nonprofits
The Greene County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community. Grants typically range between $500-$2,500. Applications and more information is available at www.nccommunityfoundation.org. The deadline for applications is noon today. Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the foundations board of advisers. For further information, contact NCCF Program Officer Anne Sorhagen at asorhagen@nccommunityfoundation.org or 910-202-6727 or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
Health insurance aid
Has COVID-19 caused you to lose your insurance? Have you lost your insurance for another reason? If so, Greene County Health Care might be able to help. Residents may qualify for help under a special enrollment period of the HealthCare Marketplace, part of the Affordable Care Act. Under the Act, people who lose their insurance — due to COVID-19, for example — may qualify for coverage. Applications must be filed within 60 days of losing coverage. Applicants may also qualify for a tax credit, depending on household income and family size. Greene County Health Care has certified enrollment specialists on staff in Greene, Pitt and Pamlico counties. The agency offers Saturday, Sunday and weekend appointments as well. The service is free, regardless of whether or not you are a patient. Call 531-8200 today to speak with a certified enrollment specialists.
GriefShare
Unity Free Will Baptist Church is hosting virtual sessions of Griefshare, a 13-week support ministry for those grieving the death of a loved one. To register visit www.griefshare.org or call the church at 756-6485.
G-Circle Market
The Leroy James’ G-Circle Market will open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 203 Government Circle between the Pitt County Health Department and Human Services Center. The farmer’s market will be hosted weekly through September by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center to provide local produce and food north of the Tar River. The market accepts EBT/SNAP, WID, debit/credit, cash. Call 902-1709.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans Streets. The market is scheduled to operate through Aug. 26 with produce and food vendors and more as allowed. Pre-orders are available. Some restrictions will be in place to comply with social distancing. Vendor applications are still open. For more information visit http://uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market.
Drive-through testing
A COVID-19 drive-through testing site is now open 7-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Walmart parking lot at 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The site targets people who are exhibiting symptoms and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. Those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. There is no out-of-pocket cost.
