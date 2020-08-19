Youth arts
The annual Youth Arts Festival, scheduled for Oct. 24, has been canceled due to COVID-19. During the week of Oct. 19, virtual presentations of artists and demonstrations will be shared on the social media pages of Youth Arts Festival partners, including Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge and Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts. Visit facebook.com/PittCountyArtsCouncil or facebook.com/jayceeparkarts.
Blessing boxes
The Winterville Chamber of Commerce seeking sponsors for blessing boxes to help fight hunger. Three boxes will be stocked with non-perishable goods for those in need and placed strategically in the town. Sponsors are needed to help pay for construction and to stock the boxes on an as-needed basis. Sponsors will have their logo or name placed on the box. Sponsorships for supplying the boxes with non-perishable items will be renewed on a yearly basis. Boxes also can be filled with seasonal items such as school supplies and books. For more information, contact Debbie Avery at 531-4590.
Carpool Cinema
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will host Carpool Cinema at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. The featured film is “Aladdin,” rated PG. There is no admission charge for the drive-in movie; however, parking is limited to about 50 cars. To preregister, visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567.
Utility assistance
Greenville Utilities Commission recently contributed an additional $30,000 to the Neighbor to Neighbor program to help people who are struggling to pay their utility bills due to unemployment or hospitalization caused by COVID-19. Pitt County residents interested in applying for this assistance may contact the DSS office at 902-1110. To find out more about Neighbor to Neighbor, including how you can contribute to the program, visit guc.com/community/neighbor-neighbor. Customers also can request a payment arrangement with GUC to spread out past due amounts over time. Forms are available on guc.com, or call 752-7166 to speak with a customer service representative.
GriefShare
Unity Free Will Baptist Church is hosting virtual sessions of Griefshare, a 13-week support ministry for those grieving the death of a loved one. To register visit www.griefshare.org or call the church at 756-6485.
School supply drive
Suddenlink and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County are hosting a school supply drive through Aug. 31. Supplies may be dropped off or delivered directly to Suddenlink, 2120 W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834. Needed supplies include pencils, pens, one-subject notebooks, headphones, tissues and hand-sanitizer.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Landscaping in Small Spaces/Container Gardening will be 2-4 p.m. today.
Laughter Yoga, 10 a.m. Thursday. It allows adults to achieve hearty laughter without involving cognitive thought.
Free Physical Therapy Screening, 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday.
Making Jewelry: Macramé Earrings 2-3:30 p.m. Friday.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers via Zoom 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 2-Oct. 7. Contact Tamyra Jovel at974.1837 or Brandie Garner at974.1854 for information or to register by Aug. 31.
Living Healthy at Home: Chronic Disease Self Management will be presented via Zoom, 1-3:30 p.m. Sept. 2-Oct. 7.
Please e-mail community news items to community@reflector.com.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.