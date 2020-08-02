Concerts canceled
The City of Greenville Recreation and Parks department has canceled all performances of the 2020 Sunday in the Park Concert Series. The announcement was posted Tuesday on the department’s Facebook page. It said the decision was based on uncertainties about mass gathering limitations and their impact on crowds at the Town Common. The department was attempting to schedule concerts into the fall. The series has only been occasionally silenced by weather in its decades-long history. While paused for 2020, music will return to the amphitheater stage when holding such events are feasible, the announcement said.
Home canning
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service is offering free testing of pressure gauges used in home canning equipment. Gauges should be tested to ensure accurate readings when canning low acid foods to prevent contamination and spoilage. Residents will need to bring in dial gauge pressure canner lids with gauges and rubber gaskets if they have a gasket. Call 902-1714 or email Taneisha Armstrong, Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu to arrange for testing.
City pool
Staff at the Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave., will provide information about plans to build a new facility and seek feedback from 1:30 to 4:30 at the pool today. Proposed locations include Thomas Foreman Park and Albemarle Avenue. The facility would have a competition lap pool, a separate zero-depth entry recreation pool with a play structure, shade structures, changing rooms and perhaps a concession area. The design and construction of the project is expected to cost $3.5 million. The pool is open 1:30-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Occupancy will be limited to 50 people at a time, first-come, first served. Price is $1.50 a day.
Human Trafficking
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking is hosting the virtual training course, Labor trafficking in the U.S., at 2 p.m. on Monday. The course covers how labor trafficking is as prevalent as sex trafficking but harder to identify. It will offer a basic explanation and describe some indicators and the system set up to perpetuate it. The live class is free and available online. Registration is available at encstophumantrafficking.org. Click Human Trafficking 101 Community Education in the events menu in the navigation bar. Email info@ncstophumantrafficking.org for more information.
Oktoberfest
The Greenville Jaycees and the Pitt County Council on Aging will host the Fifth Annual Annual Oktoberfest 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. The event features German style food, hot dogs, beer, live entertainment, craft vendors and fun for the whole family. Vendor spots are available! Call 752-1717 for information. Proceeds benefit the home delivered meals program.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call (252) 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
