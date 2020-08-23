Town Hall
State Rep. Kandie Smith will hold a Let’s Talk virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss the legislature’s planned return to session on Sept. 2. The event will be conducted via the Zoom online meeting platform and can be viewed live on Smith’s Facebook page. Smith will answer questions and hear thoughts and concerns. Visit facebook.com/RepKandieSmith for a link to join the Zoom event, or just watch on Facebook. Smith represents House District 8, which includes much of northern Pitt County, parts of Greenville, Winterville, Farmville, Bethel, Falkland, Fountain and Bell Arthur.
Support Teachers
Support ENC Teachers, a social media effort designed to linking teachers with individuals and businesses that can help them supply their classrooms, is live on Facebook now. The effort is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett law firm in Greenville so teachers can share their classroom wish lists by posting photos and requests, which now include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies to fight COVID-19. For more information and to donate, go to Facebook and search for Support ENC Teachers.
Fill the boot
Pitt County firefighters are continuing the Fill the Boot fundraising campaign 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the Target shopping center, 3040 S. Evans St., with the backup location being Lowe’s Home Improvement on 3840 E. 10th St. Volunteers will be using appropriate protective gear and practicing social distancing while seeking donations. Proceeds will help meet urgent needs through MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for local families living with neuromuscular diseases.
Blessing boxes
The Winterville Chamber of Commerce seeking sponsors for blessing boxes to help fight hunger. Three boxes will be stocked with non-perishable goods for those in need and placed strategically in the town. Sponsors are needed to help pay for construction and to stock the boxes on an as-needed basis. Sponsors will have their logo or name placed on the box. Sponsorships for supplying the boxes with non-perishable items will be renewed on a yearly basis. Boxes also can be filled with seasonal items such as school supplies and books. For more information, contact Debbie Avery at 531-4590.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers via Zoom 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 2-Oct. 7. Contact Tamyra Jovel at 252.974.1837 or Brandie Garner at 252.974.1854 for information or to register by Aug. 31.
Living Healthy at Home: Chronic Disease Self Management, presented via Zoom 1-3:30 p.m. Sept. 2-Oct. 7.
Advance Care Planning and Education Clinic 1-3 p.m. Sept. 9. Registration required. Picture ID required to complete documents.
Christmas at the Biltmore Estate is Dec. 6-8. Three-day, two-night package includes travel and hotel, and is packed with awesome experiences to help ring in the holiday season.
The Senior Fan Program provides box fans to residents older than 60 who have no air conditioning or are unable to afford utilities and have not received a fan in the last two years. Picture ID is required.
Drive-through testing
Free COVID-19 drive-through testing site is open 7-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Walmart parking lot at 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
