Mum sale
Greene Central High School FFA members are now taking orders for garden mums for delivery beginning Sept. 10. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze and white. Eight-inch pots are $3.50, 10-inch pots are $7.50 and 14-inch pots are $16. To have a student contact you, or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@green.k12.nc.us. Greenhous hours for other plant sales are 8 a.m. to noon on school days.
Medispa supports cause
Beauty Bar Medispa in Greenville will donate $1 to NC Stop Human Trafficking for every retail product purchase on Sept. 1. The partnership will assist in the acquisition and distribution of items for survivors of human trafficking locally and bolster education and awareness programs throughout the community. Due to COVID-19, the launch will be virtual and can be found on Beauty Bar Medispa and NC Stop Human Trafficking social media platforms. The medispa, 1021 Red Banks Road, offers a range of rejuvenating skin treatments and hair removal. Visit beautybarmedispa.com.
Town Hall
State Rep. Kandie Smith will hold a Let’s Talk virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss the legislature’s planned return to session on Sept. 2. The event will be conducted via the Zoom online meeting platform and can be viewed live on Smith’s Facebook page. Smith will answer questions and hear thoughts and concerns. Visit facebook.com/RepKandieSmith for a link to join the Zoom event, or just watch on Facebook. Smith represents House District 8, which includes much of northern Pitt County, parts of Greenville, Winterville, Farmville, Bethel, Falkland, Fountain and Bell Arthur.
Support Teachers
Support ENC Teachers, a social media effort designed to linking teachers with individuals and businesses that can help them supply their classrooms, is live on Facebook now. The effort is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett law firm in Greenville so teachers can share their classroom wish lists by posting photos and requests, which now include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies to fight COVID-19. For more information and to donate, go to Facebook and search for Support ENC Teachers.
Festival canceled
The annual Youth Arts Festival, scheduled for Oct. 24, has been canceled due to COVID-19. During the week of Oct. 19, virtual presentations of artists and demonstrations will be shared on the social media pages of Youth Arts Festival partners, including Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge and Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts. Visit .facebook.com/PittCountyArtsCouncil or facebook.com/jayceeparkarts.
Art museum
The Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., remains closed to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19; however, the museum is scheduling private visits for groups of 10 people or fewer. Exhibits on view include “Freeman Vines: Hanging Tree Guitars” in the West Wing Gallery and “Hardscrabble Americana: The Art of Dewey Funkhouser” in the Commons Gallery. For a virtual preview, visit gmoa.org. To schedule a private visit, call 758-1946.
Home canning
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service is offering free testing of pressure gauges used in home canning equipment. Gauges should be tested to ensure accurate readings when canning low acid foods to prevent contamination and spoilage. Residents will need to bring in dial gauge pressure canner lids with gauges and rubber gaskets if they have a gasket. Call 902-1714 or email Taneisha Armstrong, Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu to arrange for testing.
