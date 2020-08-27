Town Hall
State Rep. Kandie Smith will hold a Let’s Talk virtual town hall at 7 p.m. today to discuss the legislature’s planned return to session on Sept. 2. The event will be conducted via the Zoom online meeting platform and can be viewed live on Smith’s Facebook page. Smith will answer questions and hear thoughts and concerns. Visit facebook.com/RepKandieSmith for a link to join the Zoom event, or just watch on Facebook. Smith represents House District 8, which includes much of northern Pitt County, parts of Greenville, Winterville, Farmville, Bethel, Falkland, Fountain and Bell Arthur.
COVID Testing
The Pitt County Health Department is offer free COVID-19 testing 9 a.m. to noon on today at 201 Government Circle. Appointments are not required. People will be tested in their cars, but walk-up services will be provided if needed. The completion of a consent and questionnaire form will be required. Download it at www.pittcountync.gov/covidconsent and fill it out in advance to save time.
Virtual job fair
The Rivers East Workforce Development Board is hosting a virtual career and community resources from 8 a.m. Sept. 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 2. A live chat with exhibitors runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days. There is no cost but job seekers must register at riverseastwdb.easyvirtualfair.com. Registration is now open and will remain open throughout the fair. Exhibitors included Flagstone Foods, Iconic Marine Group, Jack A. Farrior Steelworks, Manpower, Nutrien, N.C. Department of Public Safety, Thermo Fisher Scientific and VITRA. Resource agencies and programs include Beaufort County Community College, Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, Legal Aid of NC, Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children, N.C. Career Pathways, N.C. Division of Services for the Blind and Vocational Rehabilitation, NCWorks, Pitt Community College, Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use, Pitt Department of Social Services and RAMP East. For more information contact Pat Harris at pharris@mideastcom.org or your local NCWorks Career Center or follow us on Facebook @RiversEastWD.
Winterville seniors
Although the Winterville Senior Citizens Club has not been able to meet during the pandemic, it is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Census, voting info
The Farmville Public Library is hosting a census and voting informational program via the Zoom online meeting platform at 6 p.m. Sept. 1. The program will be presented the Town of Farmville Planning Department and Pitt County Board of Elections. The link to program will be available on the library’s website (www.farmvillelibrary.org) the day of the program.
Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold a food distribution 5-7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road Greenville; gates will open at 4 p.m. This is a drive through event. Contact Larry Chance at 327-8208
GPAT voting program
Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television Corporation Television (GPAT) is airing Vote 2020 at 8 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31 on Suddenlink cable channel 23. The conversation with Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis answers questions about voting in the general election, including providing information on mail-in voting, One-Stop voting and voting on Election Day. Email akela.thigpen@gpattv23.org for more information.
Email announcements to community@reflector.com.