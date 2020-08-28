Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold a food distribution 5-7 p.m. today at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road Greenville; gates will open at 4 p.m. This is a drive through event. Contact Larry Chance at 327-8208
Medispa supports cause
Beauty Bar Medispa in Greenville will donate $1 to NC Stop Human Trafficking for every retail product purchase on Sept. 1. The partnership will assist in the acquisition and distribution of items for survivors of human trafficking locally and bolster education and awareness programs throughout the community. Due to COVID-19, the launch will be virtual and can be found on Beauty Bar Medispa and NC Stop Human Trafficking social media platforms. The spa, 1021 Red Banks Road, offers a range of rejuvenating skin treatments and hair removal. Visit beautybarmedispa.com.
Support teachers
Support ENC Teachers, a social media effort designed to linking teachers with individuals and businesses that can help them supply their classrooms, is live on Facebook now. The effort is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett law firm in Greenville so teachers can share their classroom wish lists by posting photos and requests, which now include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies to fight COVID-19. For more information and to donate, go to Facebook and search for Support ENC Teachers.
Art museum
The Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., remains closed to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19; however, the museum is scheduling private visits for groups of 10 people or fewer. Exhibits on view include “Freeman Vines: Hanging Tree Guitars” in the West Wing Gallery and “Hardscrabble Americana: The Art of Dewey Funkhouser” in the Commons Gallery. For a virtual preview, visit gmoa.org. To schedule a private visit, call 758-1946.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers via Zoom 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 2-Oct. 7. Contact Tamyra Jovel at 974-1837 or Brandie Garner at 974-1854 to register by Monday.
Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 8. Drop-ins welcome.{/li}{li}Fall wreath class, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Sept. 9. Call to register and get your supplies list.
Advance care planning and education clinic, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. Picture ID required to complete documents.
Hearing screenings, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 16. Drop-ins welcome.
Physical therapy screening, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. Drop-ins welcome
Road to Resources: Healthy Aging and Falls Prevention, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. Seating limited.
Money Smarts for Older Adults: Learn how to prevent financial exploitation and make informed financial decisions, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Dementia Care Station Rotation: Resources and strategies for caring for someone with dementia, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket.
Email announcements to community@reflector.com.