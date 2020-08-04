Testing sites
The Pitt County Health Department has suspended operations at its the free COVID-19 testing sites due to Hurricane Isaias. Testing will resume on Wednesday if conditions allow.
Bulk pickup
The City of Greenville’s public works department will not pick up bulk trash items today due to Hurricane Isaias. Today’s routes will be run on Wednesday.
G-Circle Market
The Leroy James’ G-Circle Market will open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 203 Government Circle between the Pitt County Health Department and Human Services Center. The farmer’s market will be hosted weekly through September by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center to provide local produce and food north of the Tar River. The market accepts EBT/SNAP, WID, debit/credit, cash. Call 902-1709.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans Streets. The market is scheduled to operate through Aug. 26 with produce and food vendors and more as allowed. Pre-orders are available. Some restrictions will be in place to comply with social distancing. Vendor applications are still open. For more information visit http://uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market.
Arts Relief Fund
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has created The Arts Relief Fund to support the creative individuals in Pitt County who have been financially impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. Funds collected will be made available to artists and arts organizations including the visual arts and performing arts. Applications will be reviewed by a committee comprised of Pitt County Arts Council staff and board members. Visit pittcountyarts.org. Select Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund to donate or Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund Application to apply.
NC 2-1-1
The United Way’s statewide 2-1-1 call service can refer people to organizations in their community that are helping with health and human service resources related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Call to obtain free and confidential information about resources in the community. NC 2-1-1 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Simply dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance. learn more about NC 2-1-1, visit nc211.org.
Soup kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Animal adoptions
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Field of Honor
The annual Field of Honor, sponsored by Greenville Noon Rotary, is scheduled for Aug. 8-Oct. 3 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Individuals and organizations may purchase a flag for $35 to be displayed in honor or in memory of any hero, from family to military service members or medical personnel. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com.
Please e-mail items for the community news column to community@reflector.com.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.