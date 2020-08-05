COVID impact survey
United Way agencies across North Carolina are asking residents to participate in an online survey to help them to better understand impacts of COVID-19 on individuals and families. Completing this 10-minute survey will help the United Way determine the best ways to support their communities with immediate needs and long-term recovery. Answers are confidential. Contact Julia Van Patter at jvanpatter@unitedwaync.org for more information. The survey link is survey.rti.org/se/1/uwnccovid.
Home canning
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service is offering free testing of pressure gauges used in home canning equipment. Gauges should be tested to ensure accurate readings when canning low acid foods to prevent contamination and spoilage. Residents will need to bring in dial gauge pressure canner lids with gauges and rubber gaskets if they have a gasket. Call 902-1714 or email Taneisha Armstrong, Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu to arrange for testing.
Carpool Cinema
Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will host its last Carpool Cinema show, “Aladdin,” at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Parking is limited to about 50 cars. To preregister, visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Virtual exercise and yoga classes are held 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Chair Yoga is held 2-3 p.m. Fridays. Reliable internet connection is required. are now being offered through the Council on Aging. Go to gerishare.com to register and reserve a spot.
The Virtual Dementia Tour will be offered 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Free Blood Pressure Screenings, noon, Aug. 11.
Road to Resources: Medicare 101, Understanding the Basics, 3-4 p.m. on Aug. 17. The class is free, but seating is limited.
Free Hearing Screenings, 10 a.m.-noon on Aug 18. Drop-ins welcome.
Landscaping in Small Spaces/Container Gardening will be 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 19.
Laughter Yoga, 10 a.m. on Aug. 20. It allows adults to achieve hearty laughter without involving cognitive thought.
Free Physical Therapy Screening, 10-11:30 a.m., on Aug. 20.
Matter of Balance Class, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesday and Friday, Aug. 5-28. Participants will learn to set goals for increasing activity, exercise to increase strength and balance, and more
Powerful Tools for Caregivers via Zoom 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 2-Oct. 2. Attend from the privacy and comfort of your home. Contact Tamyra Jovel at 974.1837 or Brandie Garner at 974.1854 for information or to register by Aug. 31.
G-Circle Market
The Leroy James’ G-Circle Market will open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 203 Government Circle between the Pitt County Health Department and Human Services Center. The farmer’s market will be hosted weekly through September by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center to provide local produce and food north of the Tar River. The market accepts EBT/SNAP, WID, debit/credit, cash. Call 902-1709.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is 5-8 p.m. today at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans Streets. The market is scheduled to operate through Aug. 26 with produce and food vendors and more as allowed. Pre-orders are available. Some restrictions will be in place to comply with social distancing. Vendor applications are still open. Visit http://uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market.
