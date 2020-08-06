Grants for nonprofits
The Greene County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community. Grants typically range between $500-$2,500. Applications and more information is available at www.nccommunityfoundation.org. The deadline for applications is noon Aug. 18. Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the foundations board of advisers. For further information, contact NCCF Program Officer Anne Sorhagen at asorhagen@nccommunityfoundation.org or (910) 202-6727 or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
Health insurance aid
Has COVID-19 caused you to lose your insurance? Have you lost your insurance for another reason? If so, Greene County Health Care might be able to help. Residents may qualify for help under a special enrollment period of the HealthCare Marketplace, part of the Affordable Care Act. Under the Act, people who lose their insurance — due to COVID-19, for example — may qualify for coverage. Applications must be filed within 60 days of losing coverage. Applicants may also qualify for a tax credit, depending on household income and family size. Greene County Health Care has certified enrollment specialists on staff in Greene, Pitt and Pamlico counties. The agency offers Saturday, Sunday and weekend appointments as well. The service is free, regardless of whether or not you are a patient. Call 252-531-8200 today. to speak with a certified enrollment specialists.
GriefShare
Unity Free Will Baptist Church is hosting virtual sessions of Griefshare, a 13-week support ministry for those grieving the death of a loved one. To register visit www.griefshare.org or call the church at 756-6485.
School supply drive
Suddenlink and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County are hosting a school supply drive through Aug. 31. Supplies may be dropped off or delivered directly to Suddenlink, 2120 W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834. Needed supplies include pencils, pens, one-subject notebooks, headphones, tissues and hand-sanitizer.
Testing sites
Seven free COVID-19 testing sites are operating in Pitt County through Aug 14. Individuals will be tested in their cars but walk-up services will be provided if needed. Anyone can be tested, but it is preferred that children younger than 2 be tested by their primary health care provider. Appointments are encouraged, but not required, by calling 252-902-2449. Individuals must bring a photo identification card and will be required to complete a consent form. Locations and days include:
Monday: Farmville Community Center, 3886 S. Main St.
Tuesday: Bethel Elementary School, 152 E. Washington St.
Wednesday: G.R. Whitfield School, 4839 School Road, Grimesland
Thursday: Ayden Middle School, 192 W. Third St.
Friday: Winterville Fire Department, 2593 N. Railroad St.
Monday-Friday: J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd.
All the above sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A walk-up only site will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Greenville Housing Authority Moyewood Center, 1710 W. Third St.
An evening testing site will run from 3-6 p.m. at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle.
Field of Honor
The annual Field of Honor, sponsored by Greenville Noon Rotary, is scheduled for Aug. 8-Oct. 3 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Individuals and organizations may purchase a flag for $35 to be displayed in honor or in memory of any hero, from family to military service members or medical personnel. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.