Greene COVID testing
The Greene County Health Department is providing free, drive-through COVID-19 testing on Sunday and Tuesday. Anyone can be tested, no appointment necessary. Results will be available within 72 hours. Testing on Sunday will take place 1-5 p.m. at the Walstonburg Rural Fire Department, 409 N. Wilson St., Walstonburg. Testing on Tuesday will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill.
Community testing
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is working with Vidant Health and community partners to provide COVID-19 testing sites that reach underserved communities. The free testing is available to anyone an no appointment is necessary. Visit vidantverified.com for more information. Testing will be available at the following locations and times:
Saturday: Ayden Middle School, 192 W. Third St., 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Sunday: St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3250 Dickinson Ave., 2-5 p.m. Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 Washington 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Soup kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Animal adoptions
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Field of Honor
The annual Field of Honor, sponsored by Greenville Noon Rotary, is scheduled for Aug. 8-Oct. 3 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Individuals and organizations may purchase a flag for $35 to be displayed in honor or in memory of any hero, from family to military service members or medical personnel. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Virtual exercise and yoga classes are held 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Chair Yoga is held 2-3 p.m. Fridays. Reliable internet connection is required. Go to gerishare.com to register and reserve a spot. Call 752-1717 for more information
The Virtual Dementia Tour will be offered 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Free Blood Pressure Screenings, noon, Tuesday.
Road to Resources: Medicare 101, Understanding the Basics, 3-4 p.m. Aug. 17. The class is free, but seating is limited.
Free Hearing Screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, Aug 18. Drop-ins welcome.
Landscaping in Small Spaces/Container Gardening will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
