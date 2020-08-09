Red Cross ball
The American Red Cross Virtual Ball will take place 7-8 p.m. Thursday to help the agency meet emergency needs in eastern North Carolina. The event features an auction for a range of donated items. Register at event.gives/redcrossball to participate. Auction packages go live for bidding at 7 p.m. today and bidding will continue until the end of the virtual event on Thursday. Community members may join the event at no cost.
Greene COVID testing
The Greene County Health Department is providing free, drive-through COVID-19 testing today and Tuesday. Anyone can be tested, no appointment necessary. Results will be available within 72 hours. Testing today will take place 1-5 p.m. at the Walstonburg Rural Fire Department, 409 N. Wilson St. Testing on Tuesday will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill.
Community testing
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is working with Vidant Health and community partners to provide COVID-19 testing sites that reach underserved communities. The free testing is available to anyone an no appointment is necessary. Visit vidantverified.com for more information. Testing will be available 2-5 p.m. today at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3250 Dickinson Ave. and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington.
Art and jazz
City Art Gallery will host “Art & Jazz: Rhythm. Color. Movement” from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday along the portico outside the gallery, 511 Red Banks Road. The live event will feature a demonstration by abstract painter Joyce Stratton, along with music from neighboring Nino’s Cucina Italiana. Visit cityartgallery.com or call 353-7000 for more information.
GriefShare
Unity Free Will Baptist Church is hosting virtual sessions of Griefshare, a 13-week support ministry for those grieving the death of a loved one. To register visit www.griefshare.org or call the church at 756-6485.
School supply drive
Suddenlink and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County are hosting a school supply drive through Aug. 31. Supplies may be dropped off or delivered directly to Suddenlink, 2120 W. Arlington Blvd. Needed supplies include pencils, pens, one-subject notebooks, headphones, tissues and hand-sanitizer.
Home canning
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service is offering free testing of pressure gauges used in home canning equipment. Gauges should be tested to ensure accurate readings when canning low acid foods to prevent contamination and spoilage. Residents will need to bring in dial gauge pressure canner lids with gauges and rubber gaskets if they have a gasket. Call 902-1714 or email Taneisha Armstrong, Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu to arrange for testing.
Testing sites
The Pitt County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations. Call 252-902-2449. Bring a photo identification card.
Monday: Farmville Community Center, 3886 S. Main St.
Tuesday: Bethel Elementary School, 152 E. Washington St.
Wednesday: G.R. Whitfield School, 4839 School Road, Grimesland
Thursday: Ayden Middle School, 192 W. Third St.
Friday: Winterville Fire Department, 2593 N. Railroad St.
Monday-Friday: J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd
A walk-up only site will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Greenville Housing Authority Moyewood Center, 1710 W. Third St. An evening testing site will run from 3-6 p.m. at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle.
