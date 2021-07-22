Concert on the Common
The third annual Concert on the Common series concludes at 6 p.m.today with the Eagles tribute band On the Border. The event features live music, food trucks and beer and wine. It also will feature a free Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 6-8:30 p.m. Visit concertonthecommon.org.
Tar River cleanup
The Greenville Noon Rotary Club will host its third annual Splash for Trash Tar River Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon on July 31, starting at the Town Common boating access on East First Street. The event is designed to promote recreational use of the river. Past events have removed appliances, furniture and other large objects in addition to litter. Participants are encouraged to bring their own watercraft. For more information or to volunteer, call 353-2131 or email jmperson@embarqmail.com.
Family day
Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 W. Virginia St., Simpson, will hold its Family Day Celebration at 9 a.m. on Sunday. The event will feature a message from Pastor Barry Keith Berryhill Sr., a meal, fellowship, gospel music, games, raffles and more. Call 916-6409 for information.
ADA anniversary
Disability Advocates & Resource Center (DARC), 702-A Johns Hopkins Drive, will celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act from 1-2 p.m. on July 29. The center is a nonprofit organization which seeks to empower people with disabilities to achieve their desired level of independence. It serves Pitt, Beaufort and Wilson counties. Call 355-6215 or visit darcnc.org.
Starry Night
Explore deep space and see the wonders of the night sky during Starry Night from 9-10:30 p.m. on July 30, at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences — Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton. One Friday each month the museum opens its observatory and the Chia-yu Li planetarium for people to learn the prominent seasonal constellations and get an up-close look into deep space treasures. The event includes a full-dome short film documentary along with observations through a huge 16-inch robotic telescope at the Kitty and Max Joyner Observatory. Cost is $5. Register at atimeforscience.org.
The Art of Jazz
The Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host “The Art of Jazz,” a First Friday Artwalk reception, from 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 6. Pianist Lenore Raphael and bassist Carroll Dashiell will perform from 7-8 p.m. for the reception for the museum’s current exhibit, “Black, White, and Read All Over.” The group exhibit, featuring work by Jillian Goldberg, Susan LaMantia, and Constance Pappalardo continues through Aug. 21. Visit gmoa.org.
School supplies
Pitt County Schools, Suddenlink Communications and Parents for Public Schools are sponsoring a school supplies drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Walmart, 4600 E. 10th St. Donations are sought to “Stuff the Bus” with items students need for back to school. Contributors may bring donations to the site or choose to have them shipped. Visit /www.facebook.com/ppspittcounty for details.
Splash park
Splashpoint, a sprayground located at the Dream Park on Chestnut Street is open noon-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. The park will be open weekends only Aug. 21 through Labor Day. Call 329-4567.
Splash pad
Ayden’s Mary Alice Davenport Splash Pad, 3869 Jolly Road, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 22. Admission is $2 per child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Water shoes are required. Call 481-5837.
