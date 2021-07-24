Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
‘Nunsense’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will perform the musical comedy “Nunsense,” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday. Additional performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 29-31, with final matinee performances at 2 p.m. July 31-Aug. 1. Tickets are $15-$20 and are available at magnoliaartscenter.com.
‘Frozen 2’
The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Movie Series will present “Frozen 2” at dusk today at the park amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free and refreshments are available for sale. Visit wintervillenc.com.
Sunday in the Park
The Will McBride Group will perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday during the Sunday in the Park weekly concert at the Town Common Amphitheater, 100 E. First St. Concerts are free. Upcoming performances include: East Coast Rhythm and Blues, Aug. 1; David Lee Jones, Aug. 1; Spare Change, Aug. 15; Built for Comfort, and Aug. 22; Tailgate, Aug. 29. A beer garden will be available July 18 and 25 and Aug. 15 and 29.
Junior League
The Junior League of Greenville will host an ice cream social from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at Simply Natural Creamery, 317 E. Arlington Blvd. The event is designed to introduce women to the Junior League, a nonprofit organization that promotes service to the community. Visit jlgreenville.org.
National Night Out
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will host National Night Out celebrations from 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 3, at the Belvoir Fire Department, 4189 N.C. 33 West, and the Grimesland Fire Department, 4663 First St. The events feature food and entertainment and a chance to meet sheriff’s deputies who work and patrol in the area.
Get Carded
Daughters for Dads will host its annual Get Carded event from 7-9 p.m. on Aug. 5, at the Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St. The event is a fundraiser to benefit families fighting cancer. Admission is a $25 gas or grocery gift card, but cash donations also will be accepted. Wine and appetizers will be served, and there will be prize drawings. Visit facebook.com/Daughters4Dads.
Prom Through the Decades
Greenville Jaycees will host Prom Through the Decades at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the State Theater, 110 W. Fifth St. The event, open to ages 21 and older, will feature entertainment by the Eli Craig Band and Michelle Michaels and Her Divas. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. Proceeds will benefit the Kelly Children’s Home, a residential care home for teens in foster care to be opened in Beaufort County. Visit greenvillejaycees.com.
Vacation Bible School
The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will host vacation Bible school July 30-Aug. 1 for ages 3 through fifth grade. To register, visit tmbc.org/bible-studies/vacation-bible-school/or call 756-5314.
Comic Con
The Greenville Comic Con is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The annual event includes costumes, cosplay and a chance to meet comic book creators, artists, writers and vendors. Tickets are $7 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12 and free to ages 3 and younger. Visit greenvillenccomiccon.com.
Mural dedication
A virtual dedication for “A Great Place to be Outside,” a downtown Greenville mural by artists Karena “Kidd” Graves and Rakia Jackson will be live streamed to the public on Emerge Gallery & Art Center’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. on July 31. Visit www.facebook.com/PittCountyArtsCouncil.