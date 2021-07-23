‘Madagascar’ movie
ECU’s Division of Student Affairs will show the animated film “Madagascar” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday as part of its Movies on the Lawn series outside the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St. Movies will be shown on 24-by-42-foot outdoor Pirate Vision screen outside the student center. The series is free and open to the public. The movies will play rain or shine and visitors can park for $1 per hour in the parking deck next to the student center, or in any of the campus lots. Pets must be leashed, and no alcohol is allowed. Disney’s “Soul” will be shown on July 31. Both are rated PG.
Awaken Coffee sale
Awaken Coffee will host a benefit sale from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Donations (no clothes) will be accepted from 3-8 p.m. today. Awaken Coffee is a nonprofit raising funds to open a coffee shop that will employ adults with special needs. Visit awakencoffeenc.com
Pirates in the Port
Bath’s State Historic Site will host Pirates in the Port from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 100 S. Harding St. Cooking, ropework, navigation and weaponry will be demonstrated at Bonner Point. The industry of the port and the cargo carried by the pirates and sailors of the Bath area will be displayed by the Bonner house, and demonstrations of beer making will take place in the Bonner kitchen. Visit historicsites.nc.gov/all-sites/historic-bath, contact bath@ncdcr.gov or call 923-0525.
Saturday in the Park
Friends of the May Museum will host Saturday in the Park from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on July 31 at the May Museum and Park, 3802 S. Main St., Farmville. The event will feature free music, along with vendors for food and beverages. A wine and beer garden will be available for ages 21 and older. Participants should bring lawn chairs or a blanket.
Free vaccinations
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will host a free COVID-19 vaccination event at noon on Aug. 1 in the church parking lot.
Market, splash
Winterville’s Market on the Square will host a Back to School Splash event from 4-8 p.m. on Aug. 3, at 252 Main St. Held in conjunction with National Night Out and the Winterville Police Department, the event will feature vendors, music, free hamburgers and hot dogs, water slides, a toddler splash pad and prize drawings. Visit www.facebook.com/WintervilleMarket.
Art event
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host A Bird’s Eye View, with paintings by Andie Freeman and ceramics by Vicky Smith, from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 5. The event, which will include oil and ceramics demonstrations, will feature art inspired by birds. Visit cityart greenville.com or call 353-7000.
Bug hunt
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host a bug hunt from 10-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 7. After returning from a search for insects in the park, participants will get a closer look at insects under the microscope in the STEAM lab at the Walter L. Stasavich Science and Nature Center. The fee is $3 for city residents and $5 for others. Space is limited and preregistration is required. Visit greenvillenc.gov, call 329-4560 or email AWimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.