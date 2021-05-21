Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Homeless fundraiser
First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., will host a “cardboard box” fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. today benefit Greenville’s Community Crossroads Center. Members of the church’s Salt & Light youth group will spent the night in cardboard boxes to increase awareness and raise funds to help the homeless. Donations may be made in person at the church or via paypal. Visit firstchristian churchgreenville.org.
Plein air event
The City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department and Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge will host a free plein air paint event from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at 105 E. First St. Participants will create works of art outside on the Town Common. Registration is recommended. Call 551-6947 or email paula@pittcountyarts.org
Vacation Bible School
Salem United Methodist Church, 785 McDonald St., Simpson, has scheduled Vacation Bible School for July 25-29. Classes will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. and will be available for prekindergarten through fifth grade. Preregistration is available at salemmethodist.org.
Charity yard sale
A yard sale to benefit the Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina will be held from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday at 408 W. Arlington Blvd. The sale will include new and used pet items, household goods, furniture, vinyl records and kids clothing and toys. The Pet Food Pantry is a program that provides free pet food through donations to individuals who cannot otherwise afford to feed their pets. Visit petfoodpantryenc.org.
Catch Saturday
North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, will host “Catch Saturday” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Ponds at A Time for Science will be open for catch-and-release fishing, and a program on pond aquatic life will be presented at 11 a.m. Programs are designed for elementary-age students and can be fun for the whole family. A fishing pass is $5 and includes the cost of program. Participants should bring their own fishing equipment. Visit atimeforscience.org to register.
Benefit ride and cornhole
A benefit ride and cornhole tournament for Aces for Autism will be held on Saturday at Boneyard Harley-Davidson, 2300 Elaine’s Way, Winterville. Ride registration will begin at 9 a.m. Cost is $10. The cornhole tournament will begin at noon. Cost is $20. Space is limited, and preregistration is required. The day’s events also will include live music, food and beverages. Visit acesforautism-cornhole-tournament.eventbrite.com. For more information, email michellep@boneyardhd.com.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs and cats. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library has revised COVID-19 measures to allow greater public access to facilities. The main library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. All other branches are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday except Bethel, which is open 1:30-4 p.m Tuesday and Thursday and curbside-only 1:30-4 p.m. on Wednesday. Winterville also is open 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. Masks are required for service. Computer access is limited. Virtual programming will continue, and curbside service will continue at Carver, East, Winterville, and Bethel. Visit sheppardlibrary.org.