A man who spent his career working with and for elected leaders is now running for elected office, challenging a veteran Pitt County commissioner.
Daniel Van Liere, 38, director of government relations at Vidant Health, is challenging incumbent Tom Coulson, a retired engineer, for the District B seat on the Pitt County Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 3 election.
District B is one of the board’s three “super” districts, covering a large portion of souther Pitt County and areas east of Greenville south of the Tar River. It consists of Districts 3 and 6. The District B and District C seats also are on the ballot this year along with a race to fill an unexpired term in District 6. Early voting begins Thursday at seven sites in the county.
Coulson, a Republican, has served 16 years on the Board of Commissioners, first elected in 2000, he was defeated in 2008, but re-elected to the board in 2012.
Van Liere took an atypical path to the ballot. Instead of running in either the Democrat or Republican primaries, he petitioned to be placed on the November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate, collecting 2,638 signatures of which 1,723 were certified. The required petition amount was 1,578 signatures.
Van Liere chose that route because he has friends and colleagues who are Democrats and Republicans, he said.
“At the end of the day I have to recognize that my life is not about one side or the other. It is about an issue. It is about working toward a positive future, for my family, for my neighbors and for the community,” he said.
Coulson and Van Liere are both focused job creation in the county, but are taking different approaches.
Coulson said his top issue is addressing the county’s poverty level, which in 2019 was at 23 percent, according to U.S. Census QuickFacts data.
“Right now there are 41,000 people in Pitt County who are below the poverty level,” Coulson said. “We will never be a thriving county as long as we have 25 percent of our people living below the poverty level.”
Setting the stage for increased economic development encompasses many issues, Van Liere said.
“To be successful we have to have a strong education system, have a strong transportation structure,” Van Liere said. “We have to be able to work together in the community as partners to be successful.”
Van Liere is challenging Coulson, in part, because of the incumbent’s opposition to forming a public-private economic development partnership with the City of Greenville, Greenville Utilities Commission and the Pitt County Committee of 100, a nonprofit that provided funding for economic development projects.
That partnership, now called the Greenville-Eastern North Carolina Alliance, launched in the summer of 2019. Pitt County is not a member.
“I believe that Pitt County should start out by partnering with the Greenville-ENC Alliance, committing to meet and share information, and work together to build a case that Pitt County is the best place for all businesses looking to grow,” Van Liere said. “If, after that, the groups feel there are ways they can grow together then the conversation can continue at that point.”
Coulson said the Board of Commissioners needs to move beyond discussions about the alliance.
Addressing issues of poverty should begin by helping Pitt County citizens and businesses recover from the economic damage inflicted by COVID-19, Coulson said.
“I really believe we have made a gross mistake with this virus,” Coulson said. “It’s not a pandemic as much as a panic. There’s a difference between concern and panic.”
Six months after the virus was discovered in the state, many people are still too scared to leave their homes or have their families visit and it’s sad,” Coulson said.
Commissioners overreached their authority in August when they voted 5-4 to require employees and visitors to wear masks on county-owned property, he said.
“Commissioners should have had very little voice trying to impose anything on the people,” Coulson said. “Some of the early actions we took were done with minimal or no input from (public health director Dr. John Silvernail). I think he should have a much greater voice in it.”
Unemployment brought on by COVID-19 related business closures and manufacturing slowdowns is where the county should begin its discussions about poverty.
“I just hate to see people in such a terrible state especially when I look around at the affluence in Pitt County,” he said.
Local manufacturers complain they can’t find employees, while too many adults remain in entry level jobs like the fast food industry, he said.
There’s got to be another way into the job pool besides the community college system or state employment agency, Coulson said.
Manufacturers complain the state employment agency doesn’t deliver people with the right skills for the job advertised.
Coulson said while the community college offers degrees and work certificates, he’s not sure people living at the poverty line are willing to make the investment of time and money.
Coulson said he doesn’t know what the solution is, but there has to be a discussion.
“I believe people will help with that. I believe the community college college will come together and do something special they haven’t done before. There’s got to be a way,” Coulson said. “If somebody doesn’t really make it a priority all we’ll do is talk about it and then we forget.”
One of the first actions Pitt County should take to improve is working with various organizations to ensure students have reliable high speed internet access. That should start with providing connectivity in rural areas, Van Liere said.
He also wants to explore ways to improve consistency between individual schools. He also wants to address giving students a safe learning environment. That doesn’t mean locking doors, he said, but ensuring students aren’t afraid to enter the restroom.
When students walk into their classrooms, they should be excited to learn and feel safe while doing it.
A father of two, Van Liere said there should also be discussions about ensuring the community has successful private schools.
He doesn’t advocate directing public dollars to private institutions, but private education is preferred by some families and they should feel the best resources are available to them.
Van Liere’s youngest child attends Eastern Elementary School, a public school, while his oldest is a student at St. Peter’s Catholic School. The family does this because each school offers the best fit for their child’s learning needs, he said.
Van Liere said he also wants to explore ways of having local businesses provide additional financial resources to support school programming.
It’s not unusual for businesses to donate to universities or community colleges, he said, why can’t it be done on the K-12 level? Van Liere asked.
He also wants to explore ways to improve public transportation in rural areas and smaller communities so it will be easier for them to travel to Greenville for medical care and other services.
He wants to find out if there are ways to partner with the Leroy James Farmers Market and other fresh food vendors and supermarkets so fresh food can be brought to communities without supermarkets.
He wants to explore ways to incorporate pedestrian-friendly roads in rural projects, he said, pointing out the City of Greenville has done a great job adding sidewalks. He said the commissioners should advocate for road improvements.
“We have Highways 33 and 43 that are major thoroughfares that go in and out of Pitt County, and it’s been a long time since they have been upgraded,” he said.
