Biotech webinars
N.C. Works and Rivers East Workforce Development Board will host four biotechnology career exploration webinars for people displaced from their jobs by COVID-19. Applicants who qualify to attend will be paid a stipend of $350. The webinars are 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Thursday and Dec. 77. Text BIO to 252-549-4545 or call 355-9067.
Cancer Services fundraiser
Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina is scheduled to host its annual Handbag Bingo fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $50. Seating is limited; masks and distancing will be required. Visit cancerservicesofeasternnc.org, email cancerservice sofeasternnc@gmail.com or call 561-5351.
Historic preservation
The Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a Zoom webinar from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Claire Edwards will discuss historic preservation projects in Greenville and Farmville, emphasizing the importance of architectural preservation for building healthy communities. Historian Roger Kammerer will introduce the speaker and moderate discussion. The webinar is free but registration is required at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cU6gtjUpSGiZZ3BlJMyO0g.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for required CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours.
The Pitt County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 at 201 Government Circle from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 3. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. Download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/ 2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms
Testing will be provided at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday–Friday. Register in advance at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Light at The Refuge
The Refuge, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden, will host Light at The Refuge for 14 nights through Dec. 23. The drive-through tour will feature lights on the Christian camp property where restored houses have been decorated to reflect the biblical Christmas story. Hours are 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3-5, Dec. 10-12, Dec. 17-19 and Dec. 21-23. There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted. Call 746-4766 or visit ncrefuge.org.
Ayden parade
Ayden’s Reverse Parade of Lights, hosted by the Ayden Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Ayden, will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday. The floats will sit still while families ride by and view them from their cars. Santa will be on the stage to wave at the children. The route will begin at Third and Snow Hill streets and will end at Second and Martin Luther King Jr. streets. Visit facebook.com/townofayden.
Sugar Plum Pop-Up
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Sugar Plum Pop-Up from 5-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature a variety of locally made artworks, crafts and other items for sale. Face coverings are required, and no more than 25 people will be permitted inside the museum. For more information, visit gmoa.org or call 758-1946.
Greenville parade
The 2020 Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade, “A Christmas to Remember,” will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday along First Street and Reade Circle downtown. Parade entries will remain stationary, and patrons will drive by to view them. Visit www.greenvillejaycees.com.
