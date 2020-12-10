Email announcements to community@reflector.com
Toy giveaway
Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary and Cremation Services along with several partners is holding two toy giveaways for any family who needs help on Saturday. The first is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the facility at 8482 E. Marlboro Road in Farmville and the second is at 3 p.m. at 902 W. 15th St., Washington, N.C. Donations also will be accepted and food will be provided.
Flu shot clinics
The Pitt County Health Department is holding several community flu shot clinics in December. Clinics will operate 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at the following locations:
- Dec. 12: Awesome Radio, 2531 S. Memorial Drive
- Dec. 14: Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle
- Dec. 19: Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 1095 Allen Road; Sycamore Hill Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road.
Individuals, 6 months of age and older will be served. Each site will offer a limited supply and inoculations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Fire pit giveaway
Carolina Hardscapes & Mulch in Greenville is holding a do-it-yourself fire pit giveaway to benefit Awaken Coffee on Saturday. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and are available at the business, 2219 Kittrell Road behind Harris Teeter at Bells Fork, and Big Boys Auto Center, 8174 N.C. 33 East, Grimesland. Awaken Coffee will be on site at Carolina Hardscapes & Mulch from 9 a.m. until the drawing is held at noon. Call 364-1201 for more information.
Carpool Cinema
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will host a Carpool Cinema showing of “The Polar Express” at 6 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. Pre-movie activities will begin at 4:30 p.m. Entry is $5 per vehicle. Space is limited, register at webtrac.greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It will open 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 23, for Christmas. It will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 1. It will reopen 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only starting Jan. 2.
Light at The Refuge
The Refuge, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden, will host Light at The Refuge 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-19 and Dec. 21-23. There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted. Call 746-4766 or visit ncrefuge.org.
At Home With Santa
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host “At Home With Santa” from 1-5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Zoom event will feature a 10-minute videoconferencing call so children to talk with Santa from home. Participants also will receive a letter from Santa and an ornament. Tickets are $30 for one child and $10 for additional children participating on the same call. Registration is required. Visit emergegallery.com or email paula@emergegallery.com.
Story Time With Santa
The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host Story Time With Santa from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 12 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge, but reservations are required. Email director@fsnenc.org or visit FSN’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Fsn-of-Eastern-NC-636713650167854.
Christmas festival
Homeplace of Ayden, 3815 Emma Cannon Road, a nonprofit, faith-based gathering place for senior adults, will host an outdoor Christmas family affair festival from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 12. The event will feature music, food vendors, a country store, a fire pit for s’mores and pictures with Santa. Visit homeplaceofayden.com. Call 258-2235.
Winterville parade
The Town of Winterville has canceled the reverse Christmas parade set for Saturday due to concerns about coronavirus spread.