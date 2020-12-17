Email announcements to community@reflector.com
Toy Drive
AMEXCAN is holding a toy drive through Friday at its offices at 1410 Evans St., Suite 1A. Drop off donations 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monetary donations also are accepted. Make checks out to Asociatición de Mexicanos en NC and mail to P.O. Box 2744, Greenville, NC 27836. Envelopes also will be available at the office entrance. Visit their GoFundMe page and Facebook page or use CashApp: $AMEXCAN. Call 329-0593 or email amexcan@amexcan.org.
Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold its monthly distribution from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. The event is a drive-through. Call 327-8208
Drive-through outreach
Philippi Church of Christ in partnership with Freedom Family Foundation and the Foodbank of Eastern North Carolina will hold a drive-through outreach from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 3760 Philippi Drive. The event will provide food, cleaning supplies, personal protection equipment and COVID testing. N.C. Rep. Kandie Smith is the special guest. Call 752-7205, Ext. 102.
Food distribution
The Al-Masjid Islamic Center & Mosque, 1303 S. Evans St., will hold a food box distribution starting at noon on Saturday. Each vehicle will receive a free food box while supplies last. The center also will have a second location giving out free food boxes at 814 W. Fifth St. beside the Gold Post Cafe at 12:30 p.m. while supplies last. By helping our neighbors, our community is #StrongerTogether!
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It will open 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 23, for Christmas. It will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 1. It will reopen 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only starting Jan. 2.
Toys for Tots
Pitt County Toys for Tots is now accepting donations of new unwrapped toys at Ayden Golf and Country Club, 4343 Ayden Golf Club Road. Donations will be accepted at the pro shop from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Brown & Wood Buick GMC, 329 S.W. Greenville Blvd., and Barbour-Hendrick Honda, 3300 S. Memorial Drive, and other businesses also are accepting donations. The effort also is accepting monetary contributions. Make checks out to the Toys for Tots Foundation and mail them P.O. Box 31045, Greenville NC 27833.
4-H craft boxes
Pitt County 4-H is offering Holiday Craft Boxes so youth can learn and do while providing an opportunity to give back to others. The box will contain a variety of crafts, service-learning ideas and recipes all while focusing heavily on basic hand sewing skills and activities. Boxes will be mailed to participants. This box is most suitable for ages 5-12. Tickets are $20 and available through the Pitt County Cooperative Extension Office. Visit https:// pittcounty4hlearndoholidaycraftbox.eventbrite.com, call 902-1709, or email lsdail2@ncsu.edu.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church. Call 752-3482. The pantry will be closed Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Light at The Refuge
The Refuge, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden, will host Light at The Refuge 6-9 p.m. Dec. 17-19 and Dec. 21-23. The drive-through tour will feature lights on the Christian camp property, where restored houses have been decorated to reflect the biblical Christmas story. There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted. Call 746-4766 or visit ncrefuge.org.