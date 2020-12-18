Email announcements to community@reflector.com
Virtual ballet
The Eastern NC Dance Foundation will host a virtual performance of “Clara’s Christmas Dream,” an adaptation of the Nutcracker story, at 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday. The free performances will be streamed at www.greenvillecivicballet.com.
Toy Drive
AMEXCAN is holding a toy drive at its office at 1410 Evans St., Suite 1A, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Monetary donations also are accepted. Make checks out to Asociatición de Mexicanos en NC and mail to P.O. Box 2744, Greenville, NC 27836. Envelopes also will be available at the office entrance. Visit their GoFundMe page and Facebook page or use CashApp: $AMEXCAN. Call 329-0593 or email amexcan@amexcan.org.
PPE distribution
AMEXCAN is celebrating International Migrants Day today with a free distribution of personal protective equipment including face masks and hand sanitizer from noon to 2 today at Tropicana Supermarket, 1204 N. Memorial Drive. The Migrant Farm Worker Bus Sculpture will be exhibited.
Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold its monthly distribution from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. The event is a drive-through. Call 327-8208.
Drive-through outreach
Philippi Church of Christ in partnership with Freedom Family Foundation and the Foodbank of Eastern North Carolina will hold a drive through outreach from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 3760 Philippi Drive. The event will provide food, cleaning supplies, personal protection equipment and COVID testing. N.C. Rep. Kandie Smith is the special guest. Call 752-7205, Ext. 102.
Food distribution
The Al-Masjid Islamic Center & Mosque, 1303 S. Evans St., will hold a food box distribution starting at noon on Saturday. Each vehicle will receive a free food box while supplies last. The center also will have a second location giving out free food boxes at 814 W. Fifth St. beside the Gold Post Cafe at 12:30 p.m. while supplies last. By helping our neighbors, our community is #StrongerTogether!
Flu shot clinics
The Pitt County Health Department is holding community flu shot clinics 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 1095 Allen Road, and Sycamore Hill Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road. Individuals, 6 months of age and older will be served. Each site will offer a limited supply and inoculations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It will open 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 23, for Christmas. It will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 1. It will reopen 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only starting Jan. 2.
School meals
Pitt County Schools will offer free curbside meals during the holiday break. A week’s worth of takeout breakfasts and lunches will be available Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 at Wintergreen Intermediate School (9:50-10:30 a.m.), Eastern Elementary (10-10:45 a.m.), Wellcome Middle (11 a.m.-noon), A.G. Cox (12:30-1:30 p.m.) and Farmville Middle (1-1:30 p.m.). Families may pick up meals at any participating location, and children do not have to be enrolled in Pitt County Schools to receive meals, which are available up to age 18. No registration is required, but a limited number of meals will be available at each location. To receive meals, adults must present school-issued cards and identification or have children accompany them to the site. Visit www.pitt.k12.nc.us/domain/2049 for a schedule or more information.