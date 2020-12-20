Email announcements to community@reflector.com
Christmas closing
The City of Greenville’s offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. There will be no trash or recycling collection. Trash and recycling collection sevices will operate on the following schedule Dec 21-25: Monday, regular routes; Tuesday, Tuesday and Thursday routes; Wednesday, Friday routes; Thursday and Friday, no service.
Uptown Contest
Uptown Greenville’s holiday storefront decorating contest is open for voting through Tuesday. The following locations are participating: Backdoor Skate Shop, Catalog Connection, Cryo 252, Emerge, Gary’s Skin Graffix, Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, Halo Home, High Life, Luna Pizza, MHAworks, Nucleus Uptown, Smashed Waffles, SoCo, Sup Dogs, The Shave on Fifth, The Sojourner, Truly Yours, UBE and Uptown Brewing. Stroll the streets to view the festive storefronts and cast your vote by visiting uptowngreenville.com, clicking on the storefront contest feature and clicking the “vote here” link.
School meals during holiday break
Pitt County Schools will offer free curbside meals during the holiday break. A week’s worth of takeout breakfasts and lunches will be available Monday and Dec. 28 at Wintergreen Intermediate School (9:50-10:30 a.m.), Eastern Elementary (10-10:45 a.m.), Wellcome Middle (11 a.m.-noon), A.G. Cox (12:30-1:30 p.m.) and Farmville Middle (1-1:30 p.m.). Families may pick up meals for their children at any participating location, and children do not have to be enrolled in Pitt County Schools to receive meals, which are available up to age 18. No registration is required, but a limited number of meals will be available at each location. To receive meals, adults must present school-issued cards and identification or have children accompany them to the site. Visit www.pitt.k12.nc.us/domain/2049 for a schedule or more information.
Virtual ballet performance
The Eastern NC Dance Foundation will host a virtual performance of “Clara’s Christmas Dream,” an adaptation of the Nutcracker story, at 2 and 4 p.m. today. The free performances will be streamed at www.greenvillecivicballet.com.
Light at The Refuge
The Refuge, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden, will host Light at The Refuge 6-9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The drive-through tour will feature lights on the Christian camp property, where restored houses have been decorated to reflect the biblical Christmas story. There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted. Call 746-4766 or visit ncrefuge.org.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, is open through Jan. 1. The Christmas lights display, which features 500,000 lights, along with handmade silhouettes, figurines and inflated Christmas decorations, is open 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggard christmaswonderlandoflights.
Festival of Trees
The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host the 25th annual Festival of Trees from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Wednesday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The free event features a variety of holiday-themed trees, sponsored by individuals, businesses and church and civic organizations.
Dashiell holidays
Emerge Gallery and Arts Center’s African-American Music Series will host an online presentation of the Dashiell Family Holiday Special at 7 p.m. Dec. 18. The Facebook Live event can be viewed at facebook.com/PittCountyArtsCouncil.