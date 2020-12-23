Email announcements to community@reflector.com
School meals
Pitt County Schools will offer free curbside meals during the holiday break. A week’s worth of takeout breakfasts and lunches will be available Dec. 28 at Wintergreen Intermediate School (9:50-10:30 a.m.), Eastern Elementary (10-10:45 a.m.), Wellcome Middle (11 a.m.-noon), A.G. Cox (12:30-1:30 p.m.) and Farmville Middle (1-1:30 p.m.). Families may pick up meals for their children at any participating location, and children do not have to be enrolled in Pitt County Schools to receive meals, which are available up to age 18. No registration is required, but a limited number of meals will be available at each location. To receive meals, adults must present school-issued cards and identification or have children accompany them to the site. Visit www.pitt.k12.nc.us/domain/2049 for a schedule or more information.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will open 8 a.m. to noon today for Christmas. It will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 1. It will reopen 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only starting Jan. 2.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours.
Pitt County Health Department is no longer offering mass community clinics at this time. Testing will be provided as needed through case investigations and contact tracing. The site at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church is closed. To find other testing opitons: Visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
Light at The Refuge
The Refuge, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden, will conclude Light at The Refuge 6-9 p.m. today. The drive-through tour will feature lights on the Christian camp property, where restored houses have been decorated to reflect the biblical Christmas story. There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted. Call 746-4766 or visit ncrefuge.org.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, is open through Jan. 1. The Christmas lights display, which features 500,000 lights, along with handmade silhouettes, figurines and inflated Christmas decorations, is open 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggardchristmaswonderland oflights.
Festival of Trees
The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will conclude the 25th annual Festival of Trees from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge for this event. The festival features a variety of holiday-themed trees that are sponsored by individuals, businesses, and church and civic organizations.
Fight human trafficking
Beauty Bar Medispa in Greenville is donating $1 to NC Stop Human Trafficking for every retail product purchase. The partnership will assist in the acquisition and distribution of items for survivors of human trafficking locally and bolster education and awareness programs. The business also is offering survivors free tattoo removal as traffickers often brand victims with tattoos. The business at 1021 Red Banks Road offers a range of rejuvenating skin treatments and hair removal. Visit beautybarmedispa.com.