Adult sports
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is offering adult activities in multiple sports starting early next year at H. Boyd Lee Park. A five-week doubles cornhole league will be played on Tuesday and Thursday evenings Jan. 12 through Feb. 18. Call 329-4550 for information. A pickleball clinic will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays Feb. 8-March 3. Call 329-4550. Registration for an adult basketball league is Feb. 11 with play beginning Feb. 22. Call Sophie Duncan at 329-4267 or email her at sduncan@greenvillenc.gov.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information or to register unless otherwise noted.
Blood Pressure Screenings, 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 12 and 26. Drop ins are welcome.
Struggling with anxiety or depression? Free mental health screenings 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 12.
Memoir writing class, 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 12-April 27. Cost: $25.
Dr. Kathryn Kolasa will give a presentation on the MIND Diet and its impact on dementia and brain health 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13. Call 752-1717, ext. 201 to register.
Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Cost is $15.
Ready, Set, GROW — Preparing Your Vegetable Garden, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 20. Physical Therapy Screenings 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Drop ins are welcome.
Jewelry Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Cost is $5.
Beginning Wood Carving Class 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 9. Cost is $35, which will supply a knife, blanks and finishing supplies.
Watercolor Class for beginners through intermediate level 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 30. Cost: $60.
Trip to Pennsylvania Dutch country, April 20-22.
Are you over 60 and in need of incontinence supplies? Call the Council on Aging at 752-1717 for more information.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours.
Pitt County Health Department is no longer offering mass community clinics at this time. Testing will be provided as needed through case investigations and contact tracing. The site at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church is closed. To find other testing opitons: Visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
Pre-diabetes education
Pre-diabetes classes, originally offered at the Pitt County Senior Center on County Home Road, are now being offered via Zoom due to COVID-19. Classes are offered from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Call Lydia Best at 714-7454 to enroll.
Fight human trafficking
Beauty Bar Medispa in Greenville is donating $1 to NC Stop Human Trafficking for every retail product purchase. The partnership will assist in the acquisition and distribution of items for survivors of human trafficking locally and bolster education and awareness programs. The business also is offering survivors free tattoo removal treatments as traffickers often brand victims with tattoos. The business at 1021 Red Banks Road offers a range of rejuvenating skin treatments and hair removal. Visit beautybarmedispa.com.