Email announcements to community@reflector.com
School meals
Pitt County Schools will offer free curbside meals during the holiday break. A week’s worth of takeout breakfasts and lunches will be available Monday at Wintergreen Intermediate School (9:50-10:30 a.m.), Eastern Elementary (10-10:45 a.m.), Wellcome Middle (11 a.m.-noon), A.G. Cox (12:30-1:30 p.m.) and Farmville Middle (1-1:30 p.m.). Families may pick up meals for their children at any participating location, and children do not have to be enrolled in Pitt County Schools to receive meals, which are available up to age 18. No registration is required, but a limited number of meals will be available. Adults must present school-issued cards and identification or have children accompany them to the site. Visit www.pitt.k12.nc.us/domain/2049 for a schedule or more information.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, is open through Jan. 1. The Christmas lights display, which features 500,000 lights, along with handmade silhouettes, figurines and inflated Christmas decorations, is open 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggardchristmaswonderlandof
lights.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Support Teachers
Support ENC Teachers, a social media effort designed to linking teachers with individuals and businesses that can help them supply their classrooms, is live on Facebook now. The effort is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett law firm in Greenville so teachers can share their classroom wish lists by posting photos and requests, which now include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies to fight COVID-19. For more information and to donate, go to Facebook and search for Support ENC Teachers.
Utility assistance
The Neighbor to Neighbor program offers assistance to help people who are struggling to pay their utility bills due. The effort is a partnership between GUC and the Pitt County Department of Social Services that traditionally provides heating assistance in the winter. DSS administers the program and distributes the assistance. Pitt County residents interested in applying should contact the DSS office at 252-902-1110. To find out more, including how to contribute, visit www.guc.com/about-us/community/neighbor-neighbor. Customers also can request a payment arrangement with GUC to spread out past due amounts over time. Forms are available on guc.com, or call 252-752-7166 to speak with a customer service representative.
Animal adoptions
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Bus to senior center
GREAT Bus service has restarted transportation to the Council on Aging/Greenville Senior Center. Service will be provided every hour Monday-Friday on Route 1 until 2 p.m.