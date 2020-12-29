Email announcements to community@reflector.com
New Year’s Eve
The City of Greenville and the Greenville Jaycees New Year’s Eve celebration will be a virtual event with a live stream countdown, the Emerald Drop and fireworks. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov, the city’s Facebook page @CityofGreenvilleNC, Twitter @GreenvilleNC or Instagram @GreenvilleNC.
Adult sports
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is offering adult activities in multiple sports starting early next year at H. Boyd Lee Park. A five-week doubles cornhole league will be played on Tuesday and Thursday evenings Jan. 12 through Feb. 18. Call 329-4550 for information. A pickleball clinic will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays Feb. 8-March 3. Call 329-4550. Registration for an adult basketball league is Feb. 11 with play beginning Feb. 22. Call Sophie Duncan at 329-4267 or email her at sduncan@greenvillenc.gov.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be closed through Jan. 1. It will reopen 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only starting Jan. 2.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and is closed New Year’s Day. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours.
Pitt County Health Department is no longer offering mass community clinics at this time. Testing will be provided as needed through case investigations and contact tracing. The site at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church is closed. To find other testing opitons: Visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
Pre-diabetes education
Pre-diabetes classes, originally offered at the Pitt County Senior Center, are now being offered via Zoom. Classes are offered from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Call Lydia Best at 714-7454 to enroll.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, is open 5-9 p.m. through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday. The Christmas lights display features 500,000 lights, along with handmade silhouettes, figurines and inflated Christmas decorations. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggardchristmas wonderlandoflights.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operates a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.