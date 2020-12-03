Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Biotech webinars
N.C. Works and Rivers East Workforce Development Board will host biotechnology career exploration webinars for people displaced from their jobs by COVID-19. Applicants who qualify to attend will be paid a stipend of $350. The webinars are 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. today and Dec. 7. Text BIO to 252-549-4545 or call 355-9067.
Cancer Services fundraiser
Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina will host its annual Handbag Bingo fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. today at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $50. Seating is limited; masks and distancing will be required. Visit cancerservices ofeasternnc.org, email cancerservicesofeasternnc@gmail.com or call 561-5351.
Historic preservation
The Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a Zoom webinar from 7-8:30 p.m. today. Claire Edwards will discuss recent historic preservation projects in Greenville and Farmville, emphasizing the importance of architectural preservation for building healthy communities. Historian Roger Kammerer will moderate discussion. The webinar is free but registration is required at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cU6gtjUpSGiZZ3BlJMyO0g.
Winterfest Weekend
Local artisans, potters and craftsmen will be featured during Winterfest Weekend on Saturday and Sunday at The Barn at Nooherooka, 2029 Mewborn Church Road in Snow Hill. Nooherooka Natural will also hold its annual Holiday Meat Sale at the General Store. A $5 entry fee includes a chance to win a Nooherooka Holiday Meat Box ($150 value). Masks required, temp checks performed at entry, limited shoppers at one time, sanitizing station provided. Call 714-2650 for ticket and vendor registration.
Christmas at Hope
Historic Hope Foundation, 132 Hope House Road, Windsor, will be open for tours of the newly interpreted Hope mansion decorated for Christmas from Dec. 5-11. Tours are 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m. for $6 per person. Schedule a tour by calling 252-794-3140 or email christmas@hopeplantation.org. Tours are limited to eight people. Face masks are required. Regular tours are available Dec. 12-19, and virtual tours start Dec. 6 at hopeplantation.org or at facebook.com/hopeplantation.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call752-3482.
Light at The Refuge
The Refuge, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden, will host Light at The Refuge through Dec. 23. The drive-through tour will feature lights on the Christian camp property, where restored houses have been decorated to reflect the Christmas story. Hours are 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3-5, Dec. 10-12, Dec. 17-19 and Dec. 21-23. Donations will be accepted. Call 746-4766 or visit ncrefuge.org.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, is open for the season through Jan. 1. The Christmas lights display features 500,000 lights, handmade silhouettes, figurines and inflated Christmas decorations. Times are 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Donations accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggardchristmaswonder landoflights.
Ayden parade
Ayden’s Reverse Parade of Lights will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. today. The floats will sit still while families ride by and view them from their cars. Santa will be on the stage to wave at the children. The route will begin at Third and Snow Hill streets and will end at Second and Martin Luther King Jr. streets. Visit facebook.com/townofayden.
