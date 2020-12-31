New Year’s Eve
The City of Greenville and the Greenville Jaycees New Year’s Eve celebration will be a virtual event with a live stream countdown, the Emerald Drop and fireworks. Visit the city’s Facebook page @CityofGreenvilleNC, Twitter @GreenvilleNC or Instagram @GreenvilleNC.
Energy assistance
Households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program at www.epass.nc.gov Jan. 4-March 31. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The seasonal program provides a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. LIEAP applications will be accepted Jan. 4 to March 31 or until funds are exhausted. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance.
ReStart 5k
Greenville’s ReStart 5K, a free run held every New Year’s Day to start the year right, will be held 10 a.m. to noon at Fleet Feet, 709 S.E. Greenville Blvd., with a staggered start and COVID precautions in place. The run is a free, untimed community event meant for fun, health and fellowship. Runs will start every five minutes and the course will follow sections of greenway and side-walked streets. Registration is required. Visit fleetfeet.com/s/greenvillenc/ and click the Restart link under the Events and Races menu.
Backback Boosters
Harris Teeter stores are encouraging shoppers to participate in their Backpack Boosters Round Up Campaign through Jan. 26 to help provide nutritious meals to children-in-need. Shoppers will be invited to round up their transactions to the nearest whole dollar to benefit local food bank backpack programs which provide nutritious meals and snacks to families in need across Harris Teeter’s operating areas. Food bank and food pantry partners are assigned stores within their service areas to ensure funds collected through this campaign remain local.
Adult sports
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is offering adult activities in multiple sports starting early next year at H. Boyd Lee Park. A five-week doubles cornhole league will be played on Tuesday and Thursday evenings Jan. 12 through Feb. 18. Call 329-4550 for information. A pickleball clinic will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays Feb. 8-March 3. Call 329-4550. Registration for an adult basketball league is Feb. 11 with play beginning Feb. 22. Call Sophie Duncan at 329-4267 or email her at sduncan@greenvillenc.gov.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site will operate, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and close on New Year’s Day. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. Pitt County Health Department is no longer offering mass community clinics at this time. To find other testing opitons Visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place. CVS pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. Visit cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, is open 5-9 p.m. today and 5-10 p.m. Friday. The Christmas lights display features 500,000 lights, along with handmade silhouettes, figurines and inflated Christmas decorations. There is no charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggardchristmas wonderlandoflights.