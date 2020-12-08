Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Choral concert
Greenville Choral Society’s Concert Choir will present “The Many Moods of Christmas” in an online, digital concert, premiering at 7:30 p.m. today on the society’s Facebook page, facebook.com/greenvillechoralsociety. The concert will feature a suite of Christmas favorites arranged by Robert Shaw and Robert Russell Bennett, along with selections from the choir’s 2019 performance of Handel’s Messiah. Following the online premiere, the concert will continue to be available indefinitely on the Facebook page and greenvillechoralsociety.com. The concert is available for viewing free.
Animal shelter collection
McGee Chiropractic, 1330 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite B, is collecting items for the Pitt County Animal Shelter through Thursday. Donations needed include cleaning supplies, food and pet toys. Financial contributions also are accepted. Checks should be made payable to PCAS, or donors may contribute online using Pay Pal at pittcountync.gov/PCAS.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offers many regular programs and services at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, to register unless otherwise noted.
Blood Pressure Screenings, 10 a.m.-noon today. Drop-ins are welcome.
Gardening Class: Winter Weed control, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Physical Therapy Screenings, 10-11:30 a.m., will be available Thursday, Dec. 17. Drop-ins are welcome.
Trip to Pennsylvania Dutch country, April 20-22. Call 752-1717, x205 for information.
Rhine Getaway River Cruise, Nov. 3-11, 2021. Price starts at $3,099 per person, including airfare. Taking deposits now.
Are you over 60 and in need of incontinence supplies? Call the Council on Aging at 752-1717 for more information.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for required CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours.
The Pitt County Health Department will offer free testing at 201 Government Circle from 1-4 p.m. on today and 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. Download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms
Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday–Friday at the Sycamore Hill church, 1001 Hooker Road. Register in advance at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. Anyone tested must provide a telephone number and email address. An identification card is not required. This is a self-collection site.
Four Seasons
ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will host “Goldberg Variations,” a series of online concerts and events through Sunday. Concerts will be streamed at 7:45 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday and will feature musicians Ara Gregorian, Hye-Jin Kim and Michael Kannen performing J.S. Bach: The Goldberg Variations, BWV. 988, arranged for string trio by Dmitry Sitkovetsky. The residency includes online interviews and a master class. Tickets are $40 per household. Call 328-6019, email fourseasons@ecu.edu or visit fourseasons.ecu.edu/tickets.
Stocking kitchens
Electrolux is donating a truckload’s worth of kitchenware to Lenoir/Greene United Way to host a free shopping event for its partner agencies and other regional nonprofits from 11 a.m. to noon on Dec. 9 at the Kinston Community Center, 2602 W. Vernon Ave. Call 527-0734.