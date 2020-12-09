Flu shot clinics
The Pitt County Health Department is holding several community flu shot clinics in December. Clinics will operate 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at the following locations:
Dec. 9: Farmville Community Center, 3886 S. Main St.
Dec. 12: Awesome Radio, 2531 S. Memorial Drive.
Dec. 14: Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle.
Dec. 19: Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 1095 Allen Road; Sycamore Hill Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road.
Individuals, 6 months of age and older will be served. Each site will offer a limited supply and inoculations will be given on a first come, first served basis.
At Home With Santa
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host “At Home With Santa” from 1-5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Zoom event will feature a 10-minute videoconferencing call designed to allow children to talk with Santa while remaining at home. Participants also will receive a letter from Santa and an ornament. Tickets are $30 for one child and $10 for additional children participating on the same call. Reservations are required. Visit emergegallery.com or email paula@emergegallery.com.
Story Time With Santa
The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host Story Time With Santa from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge, but reservations are required. Email director@fsnenc.org or visit FSN’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Fsn-of-Eastern-NC-636713650167854.
Christmas festival
Homeplace of Ayden, 3815 Emma Cannon Road, Ayden, a nonprofit, faith-based gathering place for senior adults, will host an outdoor Christmas family affair festival from 5-9 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature music, food vendors, a country store, a fire pit for s’mores and pictures with Santa. Visit homeplaceofayden.com. Call 258-2235.
Winterville parade
The town’s Christmas parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday along Division Street at Winterville Recreation Park. A “reverse” or drive-through parade, it will feature parked entries that visitors can view as they drive past in their cars. Visit wintervillenc.com or call 756-1487.
Christmas at Nay Nays
Nay Nay’s Piece of Heaven Horse Rescue Farm, 1379 N.C. 171 North, Washington, N.C., will host Christmas at Nay Nays from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature hayrides, pony rides, treats, and games for everyone. Participants are asked to make a donation to help feed the horses in the winter months. Call 809-2505.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information or to register unless otherwise noted.
Physical Therapy Screenings, 10-11:30 a.m., will be available Thursday, Dec. 17. Drop-ins are welcome.
Blood Pressure Screenings, 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 12 and 26. Drop ins are welcome.
Struggling with anxiety or depression? Free mental health screenings 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 12.
Memoir writing class, 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 12-April 27. Cost: $25.
Program on the MIND Diet and its impact on dementia and brain health, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13. Call 752-1717, ext. 201 to register.
Senior Fellowship day
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church will hold a virtual Christmas senior fellowship day with the senior pastor, The Rev. James H. Alexander, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Go to Facebook or YouTube and search for Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist to participate or call 646-558-8656 and enter the meeting ID, 247-148-6312 to listen.