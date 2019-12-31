Today
NYE Celebration
The City of Greenville and the Greenville Jaycees will host the city’s first New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Proceeds will benefit Third Street Education Center. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov for details.
New Year’s Eve Ball
Carolina Midnight’s New Year’s Eve Ball will begin at 8 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event, which has a Roaring 20s theme, will feature the ENC Jazz Ensemble from 8-10 p.m., followed by the Main Event Band. Tickets $20 in advance. Visit carolinamidnightbowl.com.
Watch nights
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will hold a Watch Night service at 10:30 p.m. For more information visit the church on Facebook. True Life International Fellowship Ministries will hold A Watch Night Service will be held at 9 p.m. at Holy Ghost Deliverance Church, 464 Chicod St., Grimesland. For more information call the church at 689-6035.
Coming up
Day of Service
The City of Greenville will host a Day of Service event from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 20. Volunteers will clean trails at River Park North. Those working at least an hour will receive a coupon for free admission to the nature center. Call 329-4562.
Community Unity Breakfast
The City of Greenville and the Greenville Pitt-County Chamber of Commerce will hold the 23rd Annual Community Unity Breakfast 7:30-9 a.m. on Jan. 20 in Harvey Hall of East Carolina University’s Murphy Center, 100 Ficklen Drive. Chris J. Suggs, founder and CEO of Kinston Teens, will be the speaker. This free event is open to the public. Advance registrations are preferred. Call Sarah Fuchs 752-4101, Ext. 2234.
MLK Week at ECU
East Carolina University is holding several events in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. between Jan. 20 and Jan. 28. The events will begin at 9 a.m. on the King holiday, Jan. 20, with Day of Service activities starting at the Main Campus Student Center, Ballroom C. Other events include:
A panel discussion about justice at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, in the Main Campus Student Center, Room 249, and a gospel concert at 7 p.m. in Black Box Theater.
White House correspondent April Ryan will discuss civil rights at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22, Main Campus Student Center, Ballrooms A and B.
The In Honor of a King Step Show will be at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, in the Hendrix Theatre.
Health is a Civil Right will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 in Black Box Theater.
Well armed woman
The Well Armed Woman DownEast Greenville Chapter meets at 4 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at Paradise Outdoors Target Range, 4061 Bill Adams Road, Grimesland. The Well Armed Woman Tar River Chapter meets from 2-4 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month at the Pitt County Wildlife Club in the Bill Brown classroom, 3029 N.C. 222. Open to women age 18 and older. Email TWAWGreenville@gmail.com.
Safehouse food drive
The Center for Family Violence Prevention has launched a food drive to help provide meals to its domestic violence clients at its safehouse, a place to stay out of harm’s way. The organization needs non-perishable items to help to defer the cost of serving three meals a day. Drop off locations are My Sister’s Attic, 909 Red Banks Road, and My Sister’s Closet, 329 Arlington Blvd.
HSEC fundraiser
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is partnering with Pure Earth Pets, a new monthly dog subscription box, for the month of December. The subscription for a monthly box of dog treats and toys that will be sent to the dog owner starts at $22 per month. With every subscription box purchase through today, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the HSEC. The code HSECFREE can be used during checkout for a free bonus box. Visit www.PureEarthPets.com or call the Humane Society at 413-7247.
