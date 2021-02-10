Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmville Fire Association
Farmville Rural Fire Association will hold its annual meeting for all members at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Farmville Fire Department, 3712 N. Main St. All members in the Farmville Fire District are invited to attend. The meeting is to select board members and officers for 2021.
City summer camps
The City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department has opened online and in-person registration for a dozen 2021 summer camps. Visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/register-for-rec-parks-programs to see what’s available and to register. Space is limited for all camps, and fee assistance is available. Additionally, summer camp jobs are available. For more information, call (252) 329-4567 or visit the Recreation and Parks Facebook page. In-person registration will be accepted at Jaycee Park Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and at all other Recreation and Parks facilities by appointment only. Payment plans will only be taken during in-person registration.
Building Hope
Building Hope Community Life Center will host its 20th annual fundraising banquet, “A Legacy of Hope,” from Feb. 15-17 culminating in a virtual banquet Feb. 18. The event will include a virtual tour of the home of the nonprofit ministry, with stories highlighting its history, current operations and plans for the future. Visit buildinghopenc.org/legacy-of-hope for more information and to register.
Art sought for auction
Greenville Museum of Art is seeking original artworks or other items for this year’s Fine Arts Celebration Virtual Auction. Artists and donors may donate their artwork of consign it to receive 50 percent of the proceeds. Painters, sculptors, ceramists, fiber artists, jewelers, woodworkers, and photographers ages 18 and older are eligible to participate. Artists selected for the exhibition and auction will be able to set a minimum bid or reserve price for their work. The application deadline is Feb. 16. Email communications@gmoa.org.
Virtual tax service
The VITA program is providing virtual volunteer tax preparation service this year for people with low income over the age of 55. Call 752-1717, Ext. 208, and leave a message to request an appointment. Someone will be in touch with instructions on where to come in their vehicle to drop off documents and identification. Documents needed include driver’s license or other identification, last year’s tax return and all the tax documents for this year’s tax return. The tax return will be completed without the taxpayer being present. The coordinator will call the taxpayer to go over their completed return and answer any questions. The taxpayer will then be told where and when to pick up their completed return. Please call only once. Do not request an appointment until you have all of your tax documents.
Black History celebration
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will host a virtual Black History Month celebration at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20 featuring Carol Moseley Braun, first African-American female U.S. senator and former ambassador to New Zealand and Samos. Special musical guests include 105 Voices of History and the Elizabeth City State University Concert Choir. Visit Facebook and Youtube and search for Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, or call 646-558-8656 and enter the meeting ID: 247 148 6312. Call756-4869 Ext. 202 or email shmbaptist@suddenlinkmail.com for information.