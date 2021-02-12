Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Volunteer needed
The Pitt County Council on Aging is currently in need of an office volunteer. The position would involve greeting visitors, answering and transferring calls, data entry and other light clerical duties. If you enjoy people and have clerical skills call Cyndi at 752-1717, Ext. 205, or drop by the Pitt County Senior Center at 4551 County Home Road to complete a volunteer application.
Beethoven Project
ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will present “Beethoven Project: The First Six,” concerts at 7:45 p.m. today and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Musicians Ara Gregorian and Thomas Sauer will perform the complete Beethoven Sonatas for Piano and Violin for this series of online concerts. The concerts are the first of a series of five Four Seasons residencies scheduled through May. A winter/spring subscription to all festival events is $120 per household. Individual residency tickets are $40 per household. For more information, visit fourseasons.ecu.edu, call 328-6019 or email fourseasons@ecu.edu.
Valentine roses
The Women of The Moose will hold their annual Valentine roses sale at 9 a.m.-8 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-6 p.m and Saturday at the Moose Family Center, 5393 Reedy Branch Road. Delivery available. Proceeds help with Moosehaven, Mooseheart and local community projects. Call 916-7176 or 717-0164 to place your order in advance or if you have questions.
Art sought for auction
Greenville Museum of Art is seeking original artworks or other items for this year’s Fine Arts Celebration Virtual Auction. Artists and donors may donate their artwork of consign it to receive 50 percent of the proceeds. Painters, sculptors, ceramists, fiber artists, jewelers, woodworkers, and photographers ages 18 and older are eligible to participate. Artists selected for the exhibition and auction will be able to set a minimum bid or reserve price for their work. The application deadline is Feb. 16. Email communications@gmoa.org.
Virtual tax service
The VITA program is providing virtual volunteer tax preparation service this year for people with low income over the age of 55. Call 752-1717, Ext. 208, and leave a message to request an appointment. Someone will be in touch with instructions. Documents needed include driver’s license or other identification, last year’s tax return and all the tax documents for this year’s tax return. The tax return will be completed without the taxpayer being present. The coordinator will call the taxpayer to go over the completed return. The taxpayer will then be told where and when to pick up the completed return. Please call only once. Do not request an appointment until you have all of your tax documents.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Road to Resources: If You Can’t Drive a Stove, You Can’t Drive a Car, Coping with mobility issues while retaining independence, 3-4 p.m. 3-4 p.m. Monday.
Gardening Class: Stay Sharp — Care and Maintenance of Garden Tools, 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Physical therapy screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday. Drop-ins welcome.
Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 23. Drop-ins welcome.
Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m., Feb. 24. Cost is $5.