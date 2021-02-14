Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Vaccine fellowship
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine virtual fellowship hall at 7 p.m. on Tuesday to answer questions about the vaccine, its effectiveness and safety. Speakers include Dr. Niti Armistead, Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher and Dr. Eric Bonner of Vidant Health. Join the meeting through Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2471486312. Meeting ID is 247 148 6312. Or call in to 646-558-8656 using the same meeting ID.
Building Hope
Building Hope Community Life Center will host its 20th annual fundraising banquet, “A Legacy of Hope,” from Monday-Wednesday culminating in a virtual banquet Thursday. The event will include a virtual tour of the home of the nonprofit ministry, with stories highlighting its history, operations and plans for the future. Visit buildinghopenc.org/legacy-of-hope for more information and to register.
Historical Society
The Pitt County Historical Society will host a Black History Month webinar featuring Pitt County native and ECU graduate the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Hammond from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Hammond’s talk will be autobiographical in nature, reflecting on his experiences as a son who moved away to Durham as a clergy member then back home to Pitt County following his retirement. His personal experiences during the second half of the 20th century and early 21st century shed a unique light on our past as a county and a state. Registration is available through the events tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Power Luncheon
State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell will headline the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Power Lunch at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Folwell is responsible for the $100 billion state pension fund that provides retirement benefits for more than 900,000 teachers, law enforcement officers and other public workers. Visit www.greenvillenc.org/events/power-luncheon-feb-2021/ for registration information for the Zoom event.
Black History celebration
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will host a virtual Black History Month celebration at 10 a.m. on Saturday, featuring Carol Moseley Braun, first African-American female U.S. senator and former ambassador to New Zealand and Samos. Special musical guests include 105 Voices of History and the Elizabeth City State University Concert Choir. Visit Facebook and Youtube and search for Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, or call 646-558-8656 and enter the meeting ID: 247 148 6312. Call756-4869, Ext. 202 or email shmbaptist@suddenlinkmail.com for information.
Chili sale
Farmville Boy Scout Troop 25 will hold the Feast of the East Chili Sale from 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 27, at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler dessert will be available for $8 at the drive-through. Advance tickets are available from Troop 25 members, at Farmville Hardware Lawn & Garden, 3726 W. Wilson St. and Jack A. Farrior Steelworks, 9585 U.S. 264-A. The event is presented by Friends of Boy Scout Troop 25. Email feastoftheeast 2021@gmail.com for information.
Museum open
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.