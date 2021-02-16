Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
ACT, remote learning
Pitt County Schools will administer the ACT to high school juniors on Feb. 23. To meet COVID-19 distancing requirements, only 11th graders will be on high school campuses that day. Freshmen, sophomores and seniors will have a remote learning day. For more information, contact the school.
Farmville Fire Association
The Farmville Rural Fire Association will hold its annual meeting for all members at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Farmville Fire Department, 3712 N. Main St. All members in the Farmville Fire District are invited to attend. The meeting is to select board members and officers for 2021.
City summer camps
The City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department has opened its online and in-person registration for a dozen 2021 summer camps. Visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/register-for-rec-parks-programs to see what's available and to registers. Space is limited for all camps, and fee assistance is available. Additionally, summer camp jobs are also available. For more information regarding camps, call (252) 329-4567 or visit the Recreation and Parks Facebook page. In-person registration will be accepted at Jaycee Park Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and at all other Recreation and Parks facilities by appointment only. Payment plans will only be taken during in-person registration.
Virtual tax service
The VITA program is providing virtual volunteer tax preparation service for low-income residents over 55. Call 252-752-1717, Ext. 208, and leave a message to request an appointment. Someone will call with instructions for dropping off documents. Documents needed include driver's license or other identification, last year's tax return and all the tax documents for this year's return. The return will be completed without the taxpayer being present. The coordinator will call the taxpayer to review the completed return. The taxpayer will then be told where and when to pick up their completed return. Please call only once. Do not request an appointment until all documents are in hand.
Carol Moseley Braun
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will host a virtual Black History Month celebration at 10 a.m. on Saturday featuring Carol Moseley Braun, first African-American female U.S. senator and former ambassador to New Zealand and Samos. Special musical guests include 105 Voices of History and the Elizabeth City State University Concert Choir. Visit Facebook and Youtube and search for Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, or call 646-558-8656 and enter the meeting ID: 247 148 6312. Call 252.756.4869 Ext. 202 or email shmbaptist@suddenlinkmail.com for information.
Vaccine volunteers
Volunteers are needed to help staff the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic operated by Vidant Health and the Pitt County Health Department at the Greenville Convention Center. All volunteers will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Interested people must be 18 years old; shifts are available Monday-Sunday; clinical and non-clinical tasks are available including some paid positions; photo ID required; PPE provided. Visit www.vidanthealth.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/staffing-opportunities/ for more information and to register.
SOAR Program
The Student Outreach and Recreation (SOAR) program at Eppes Recreation Center offers academic support, recreation activities, arts and crafts and outdoor activities for children age 5-12. The program runs from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily through April 30 at the center, 400 Nash St. Fees are $50 for residents, $75 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4567.