Latino clinic
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Latino community members will be held 2-7 p.m. on Saturday at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Call AMEXCAN 329-0593 to register.
Geocaching
River Park North will host an educational session on geocaching at 1 p.m. on Feb. 27. Participants will learn how to use a GPS and take to the trails to find hidden caches around the park. Limited to 10 participants. Call 239-5560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
Zumba classes
The Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center is holding Zumba classes 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. on Mondays. Call 329-4041 for more information.
City summer camps
The City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department has opened its online and in-person registration for a dozen 2021 summer camps. Visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/register-for-rec-parks-programs to see what's available and to registers. Space is limited for all camps, and fee assistance is available. Additionally, summer camp jobs are also available. For more information regarding camps, call (252) 329-4567 or visit the Recreation and Parks Facebook page. In-person registration will be accepted at Jaycee Park Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and at all other Recreation and Parks facilities by appointment only.
Carol Moseley Braun
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will host a Black History Month celebration at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, featuring Carol Moseley Braun, first African-American female U.S. senator and former ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa. Special guests include 105 Voices of History and the Elizabeth City State University Concert Choir. Visit Facebook and Youtube and search for Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, or call 646-558-8656 and enter the meeting ID: 247 148 6312. Call 252.756.4869 Ext. 202 or email shmbaptist@suddenlinkmail.com for information.
SOAR Program
The Student Outreach and Recreation program offers activities for children age 5-12 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily at Eppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash St., through April 30. Fees are $50 for residents, $75 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4567.
Girl Scout Cookies
Girl Scout cookie sales are underway throughout the Greenville area. If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies. A drive-through will be offered at University Church of Christ, 100 Crestline Blvd., 3-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Use the cookie finder tool on girlscouts.org to find a local supply, call 800-284-4475 or visit www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts. Locals also can participate in Operation Cookie Drop to send cookies to members of the military as well as people in area hospitals.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.