Four Seasons
ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will present “Mozart’s Genius,” from Feb. 28-March 7. Musicians Hye-Jin Kim, an associate professor of violin at ECU; violist Maria Lambros, a music faculty member at Peabody Conservatory of Music; and Michael Kannen, director of chamber music at Peabody; will join Four Seasons founder Ara Gregorian in a performance of Mozart’s String Quartet No. 19 in C Major, K. 465 “Dissonance” and Divertimento for String Trio in E-Flat Major, K. 563. Concerts will be held at 7:45 p.m. March 5 and 3 p.m. March 7. In addition to concerts, the series will include virtual interviews with guest artists, along with interactive question-and-answer sessions. Individual residency tickets are $40 per household. For more information, visit fourseasons.ecu.edu, call 328-6019 or email fourseasons@ecu.edu.
Energy assistance
Households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program at www.epass.nc.gov through March 31. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The seasonal program provides a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance for information.
Crisis intervention
Households can apply for the Crisis Intervention Program online at www.epass.nc.gov through June 30. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The year-round program assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. CIP applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday amd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. CVS and Walgreens pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. Pitt County Health Department is not offering mass community clinics at this time. To find other options visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program.
Food distribution
The Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold its monthly drive-through food box distribution from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road.
