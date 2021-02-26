Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Sierra Club meeting
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will host a presentation on climate change and public policy in North Carolina at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 8. Susannah Tuttle of North Carolina Interfaith Power & Light will present Legislative 101 via the Zoom online meeting platform. Tuttle will describe how the group addresses the ecological and justice issues of climate change. NC Interfaith Power & Light is a program of the North Carolina Council of Churches, which promotes Christian unity and work for 1.5 million congregants across the state from 17 denominations and 6,200 congregations. Visit sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress/news-events for more information and to join the meeting.
Storm the stadium
ECU Student Veteran Services will host the fifth annual Storm the Stadium starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. the event is one of the longest stair climbing challenges in eastern North Carolina as competitors take on the 3,200 stairs in the Ficklen’s lower bow. COVID-19 precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of participants. Veteran Services also has partnered with Run the East for a virtual 5k. Registration for both the stadium climb and the virtual 5k are open via the ECU Student Veteran Services website. Registration costs for both events are $25. Visit studentveterans.ecu.edu/storm-the-stadium/ for more information.
Food distribution
The Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold its monthly drive-through food box distribution 5-7 p.m. today at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road.
Chili sale
Farmville Boy Scout Troop 25 will hold the Feast of the East Chili Sale from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler dessert will be available for $8 at the drive-through. Advance tickets are available from Troop 25 members, at Farmville Hardware Lawn & Garden, 3726 W. Wilson St. and Jack A. Farrior Steelworks, 9585 U.S. 264-A. The event is presented by Friends of Boy Scout Troop 25. Email feastoftheeast2021@gmail.com for more information.
Girl Scout Cookies
Girl Scout cookie sales are underway throughout the Greenville area. A drive-through will be offered at University Church of Christ, 100 Crestline Blvd., 3-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Use the cookie finder tool on girlscouts.org to find a local supply, call 800-284-4475 or visit www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts. Locals also can participate in Operation Cookie Drop to send cookies to members of the military from North Carolina serving worldwide as well as people in area hospitals. There are nine varieties including a gluten-free option. Boxes are $5 each.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.