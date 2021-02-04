Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
COVID Testing
A no-cost COVID-19 testing event will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, at the Northern Pitt County Improvement Association, 2197 Old River Road. Testing is encouraged even while vaccines are distributed. Groundwater Solutions Inc. and Genesis Project 1 are sponsoring the free drive-up service. Call 803-207-6511 for transportation. Please wear masks and take all precautions.
Pactolus event
Several groups are sponsoring the Pactolus CommUNITY event 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4., at Pactolus School, 3405 Yankee Hall Road. The event will provide information about free community resources, food, books and supplies. Games also will be available. Families will stay in their vheicles as they visit different stations. Social distancing and masks will be required. The event is sponsored by the Pitt County Educational Foundations, Parents for Public Schools and the United Way of Pitt County.
Historical Society
The Pitt County Historical Society will host a Black History Month webinar featuring Pitt County native and ECU graduate the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Hammond from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Hammond’s talk will be autobiographical in nature, reflecting on his experiences as a son who moved away to Durham as a clergy member then back home to Pitt County following his retirement. His personal experiences during the second half of the 20th century and early 21st century shed unique light on our past as a county and a state. Registration is available through the events tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Girl Scout Cookies
Girl Scout cookie sales are underway throughout the Greenville area. If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols. A drive-through will be offered at University Church of Christ, 100 Crestline Blvd., 3-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Use the cookie finder tool on girlscouts.org to find a local supply, call 800-284-4475 or visit www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts. Locals also can participate in Operation Cookie Drop to send cookies to members of the military from North Carolina serving worldwide as well as people in area hospitals. There are nine varieties including a gluten-free option. Boxes are $5 each.
Scouting for Food
Local Boy Scouts will participate in the annual food drive, Scouting for Food starting this week. Members of the East Carolina Council’s 20-county area will distribute door hangers Feb. 6 to promote the event. Residents of homes where hangers are placed are invited to fill a bag with non-perishable food items and leave it on their front porch by 9 a.m. Feb. 13. Scouts will return to the neighborhoods that day to collect the items and transport them to local food banks. For more information, call 522-1521.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.Catholic CharitiesRaleigh.org for information.