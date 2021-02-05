Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
COVID Testing
A no-cost COVID-19 testing event will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Northern Pitt County Improvement Association, 2197 Old River Road. Groundwater Solutions Inc. and Genesis Project 1 are sponsoring the free drive-up service. Call 803-207-6511 for transportation. Please wear masks and take all precautions.
Chicken plates
The American Legion Post 94, 104 N. Harper St., Snow Hill, will be selling barbecue chicken plates 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the post. Plates include half a chicken, green beans, boiled potatoes and a roll for $8. There will be a separate bake sale for desserts. No drinks will be provided. Proceeds support the Colon Furr Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund. This will be a drive-through sale. Cash only.
Sierra Club meeting
The Sierra Club Cypress Group will discuss local green initiatives during its meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday. Jill Twark from the Friends of Greenville Greenways will give an update on expansions, and Nita Coleman will talk about the activities of Green Saves Green, a grassroots effort in the Elizabeth City area focused on renewable energy. Visit sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress/news-events for more information and to join the meeting.
Power Luncheon
State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell will headline the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Power Lunch at 11 a.m. on Feb. 16. Folwell is responsible for the $100 billion state pension fund that provides retirement benefits for more than 900,000 teachers, law enforcement officers and other public workers. Visit www.greenvillenc.org/events/power-luncheon-feb-2021/ for registration information for the Zoom event.
Pickleball Clinic
Greenville Recreation and Parks is offering a four-week introductory pickleball clinic starting Monday at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. The clinic is 9-10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays through March 3. Fees are $20 for residents and $30 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4550.
SOAR Program
The Student Outreach and Recreation (SOAR) program at Eppes Recreation Center offers academic support, recreation activities, arts and crafts and outdoor activities for children age 5-12. The program runs from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily through April 30 at 400 Nash St. Fees are $50 for residents, $75 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4567.
Scouting for Food
Local Boy Scouts will participate in the annual food drive, Scouting for Food starting this week. Members of the East Carolina Council’s 20-county area will distribute door hangers Saturday to promote the event. Residents of homes where hangers are placed are invited to fill a bag with non-perishable food items and leave it on their front porch by 9 a.m. Feb. 13. Scouts will return that day to collect the items and transport them to local food banks. Call 522-1521.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
