City summer camps
The City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will open its online and in-person registration for a dozen 2021 summer camps on Monday. Visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/register-for-rec-parks-programs to see what’s available and to register. Space is limited for all camps, and fee assistance is available. Summer camp jobs are also available. For more information, call 329-4567 or visit the Recreation and Parks Facebook page. In-person registration will be accepted at Jaycee Park Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and at all other Recreation and Parks facilities by appointment only. Payment plans will only be taken during in-person registration.
Sierra Club meeting
The Sierra Club Cypress Group will discuss local green initiatives during its meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday. Jill Twark from the Friends of Greenville Greenways will give an update on expansions, and Nita Coleman will talk about the activities of Green Saves Green, a grassroots effort in the Elizabeth City area focused on renewable energy. Visit sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress/news-events for more information and to join the meeting.
Pickleball Clinic
Greenville Recreation and Parks is offering a four-week introductory pickleball clinic starting Monday at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. The clinic is 9-10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays through March 3. Fees are $20 for residents and $30 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4550.
Virtual guitar concert
East Carolina University School of Music will host guest artist Isaac Bustos, winner of the 2004 ECU Summer Guitar Festival, in a virtual concert from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. He will perform works by Rojas, Rodrigo, Mertz and Guiliani. The free concert will be streamed online at http://livemusic.ecu.edu.
Farmville Fire Association
Farmville Rural Fire Association will hold its annual meeting for all members at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Farmville Fire Department, 3712 N. Main St. All members in the Farmville Fire District are invited to attend. The meeting is to select board members and officers for 2021.
Building Hope
Building Hope Community Life Center will host its 20th annual fundraising banquet, “A Legacy of Hope,” from Feb. 15-17 culminating in a virtual banquet Feb. 18. The event will include a virtual tour of the home of the nonprofit ministry, with stories highlighting its history, current operations and plans for the future. Visit buildinghopenc.org/legacy-of-hope for more information and to register.
Art sought for auction
Greenville Museum of Art is seeking original artworks or other items for this year’s Fine Arts Celebration Virtual Auction. Artists and donors may donate their artwork or consign it to receive 50 percent of the proceeds. Painters, sculptors, ceramists, fiber artists, jewelers, woodworkers, and photographers ages 18 and older are eligible to participate. Artists selected for the exhibition and auction will be able to set a minimum bid or reserve price for their work. The application deadline is Feb. 16. Email communications@gmoa.org.
Winterville museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for information or to schedule private or group tours.