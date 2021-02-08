Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Valentine roses
The Women of The Moose will be having their annual Valentine roses sale again this year at the Moose Family Center, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. We will be open from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m and Saturday or until sold out. We offer local delivery. Proceeds help with Moosehaven, Mooseheart, and local community projects. Call 252-916-7176 or 252-717-0164 to place your order in advance or if you have questions.
Protect children
The TEDI BEAR Children's Advocacy Center of ECU's Brody School of Medicine will offer a free Stewards of Children class on child sexual abuse prevention, recognition and response at 9:30 a.m. today and on several upcoming dates. Visit ecu.edu/tedibear and click on the trainings section to register or learn more.
Virtual guitar concert
East Carolina University School of Music will host guest artist Isaac Bustos, winner of the 2004 ECU Summer Guitar Festival, in a virtual concert from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. He will perform works by Rojas, Rodrigo, Mertz and Guiliani. The free concert will be streamed online at http://livemusic.ecu.edu.
Oratorical contest
Young orators can enter a contest for up to $22,500 in scholarship money with a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Healing the World with Optimism.” The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual Oratorical Contest to be held at 10 a.m. on March 20. The location or online information is to be determined. The two top speakers at the club level receive medallions for their work and be eligible to advance in the competition. Contestants must by younger than 19 as of Oct. 1, be educated in Pitt County and not have graduated from high school or the equivalent. There is no minimum age. Applications, a copy of birth certificates and typewritten speeches are due by noon on March 12. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org or email entries@greenvilleoptimists for applications and more information.
Historical Society
The Pitt County Historical Society will host a Black History Month webinar featuring Pitt County native and ECU graduate the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Hammond from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Hammond will reflecting on his experiences as a son who moved away to Durham as a clergy member then back home to Pitt County following his retirement. His personal experiences shed unique light on our past as a county and a state. Registration is available through the events tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Power Luncheon
State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell will headline the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Power Lunch at 11 a.m. on Feb. 16. Visit www.greenvillenc.org/events/power-luncheon-feb-2021/ for registration information for the Zoom event.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
- Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon today. Drop-ins welcome.
- Road to Resources: If You Can’t Drive a Stove, You Can’t Drive a Car, Coping with mobility issues while retaining independence, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 3-4 p.m.
- Gardening Class: Stay Sharp — Care and Maintenance of Garden Tools, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
- Physical therapy screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Feb. 18. Drop-ins welcome.
- Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Feb. 23. Drop-ins welcome.
- Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. Cost is $5.