Feb. 23 community news

Today
Ayden museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday beginning today. Work on the museum is ongoing, but many exhibits are in place including a doll and dollhouse exhibit. Rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming continue to be tweaked. An homage to barbecue history soon will be underway. A designated gallery houses a rotating display of works from area artists. Area clubs and organizations have begun arranging special visits for group meetings and outings, and can be scheduled by calling 746-4209. There is no admission fee, but donations are always welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Go Red Day
Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 W. Virginia St., Simpson, will celebrate “Go Red” for Women Month at 11 a.m. during the worship service with a presenter on heart disease. Following the service until 3 p.m., there will be free health screening, blood pressure, height/weight, and glucose checks, educational sessions and hands-on CPR training. Show support by wearing red. A light, healthy lunch will be served. The public is encouraged to attend. Contact Valarie Walker at 916-6409.
Parkinson’s Support
The Eastern NC Parkinson’s Support Group will meet 3-4:30 p.m. at the Cypress Glen Retirement Community, 100 Hickory St. The program will be “It’s a Gut Feeling: Parkinson’s Disease and Diet” by Dr. Jill Jennings of East Carolina University. Call Jennifer Hodgson at 258-4224.
Well armed woman
The Well Armed Woman Tar River Chapter meets from 2-4 p.m. at the Pitt County Wildlife Club in the Bill Brown classroom, 3029 N.C. 222. Open to women age 18 and older. Email TWAWGreenville@gmail.com.
Coming up
ECU performances
East Carolina University’s Chorale and Concert choir will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The School of Music will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature faculty artists Gabriel DiMartino, trumpet, Jarrod Williams, tuba, and Catherine H. Garner, piano. The ECU Chamber Singers also will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Free, but donations accepted. Call 328-6851.
Mental illness help
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is holding a free family and friends seminar to be held 10 a.m. on Saturday at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville. The four-hour session supports people who have loved ones with a mental illness. Participants will learn about diagnosis, treatment, recovery, communication and crisis. Pre-register to attend: 902-6264, 531-3603 or 341-1999. Bring a sack lunch, drinks and snacks will be provided.
Dinner of Hope
Pitt County Coalition on Substance Abuse will host its fifth annual Dinner of Hope from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at 400 Saint Andrews. Guest speakers will include Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly and Jason Jackson, program coordinator at the Pitt County Detention Center. Tickets via Eventbrite, are $40, available until event is sold out. Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-dinner-of-hope-fundraising-gala-tickets-83353950911. For more information about PCCSA or to donate, visit: www.pccsa.org.
Dr. Seuss Day
Dr. Seuss Day will be 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Generation Y Center, 101 West 14th St. Come for STEM activities, crafts, bingo, movies, reading and book give-aways. Food and drinks available. For information, call 495-0548.
Multicultural fair
Greenville Montessori School, 822 Laurie Ellis Road, will host its annual GMS Multicultural Fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the school; free admission, live entertainment, games, food for purchase.