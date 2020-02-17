Today
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club meets at noon at the Winterville Community Room, 2593 Railroad St. It is open to seniors in the surrounding area. Call Bea Henderson at 355-2572.
Cooking classes
East Carolina University’s Department of Nutrition Science is offering four free classes on cooking healthy simple meals at 6 p.m. today, Feb. 25, March 3 and March 17. Free samples follow each class. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register. Sponsored by the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road.
Forum canceled
The ECU Retired Faculty has canceled it monthly forum set for 3 p.m. today due to a death. A talk by Jennifer Daugherty, head North Carolina Collections, Joyner Library, to discuss DNA testing, free and subscription based genealogy databases and documents available through Joyner Library, will be rescheduled.
Free mammograms
Vidant Cancer Care Center is offering free mammograms 2-6 p.m. to Pitt County women residents, ages 40-64, who are uninsured or underinsured, who have not had a mammogram in a year. Must meet income requirements. Call 847-7867 to register and learn more.
Republican Women
The Republican Women of Pitt County will hold their February luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. GK Cafe will cater. Price is $17. Guest speakers will be N.C. Rep. Chris Humphrey, District 12, and E.C. Sykes and Michael LaPaglia, candidates for secretary of state. RSVP to Beth Capillary at 531-0788 or bethcapillary@yahoo.com by today.
Coming up
Retired school personnel
The North Carolina Retired School Personnel of Pitt County will meet 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Parker’s Barbecue on 3109 S. Memorial Drive for a general meeting. Bring school supplies for the community service project. The speaker will be NCRSP Vice-President Linda Gunter.
Democratic Women
The Democratic Women of Pitt County will meet from 6-7:45 p.m. on Thursday at the Alice F. Keene District Park, 4561 County Home Road, Greenville, in the community room. The program features a presentation by N.C. Rep. Kandie Smith on how a bill is created. The meeting is open to all interested persons. For more information contact Chanda Battle, President, at 885-5344 or email democratic womenpittcounty@gmail.com.
Faculty performance
East Carolina University School of Music will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature faculty artists Emily Schaefer, horn, and Catherine H. Garner, piano. Call 328-6851.
Bookmobile
The bookmobile will be at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, from 10:30-11 a.m. on Thursday.
Building Hope fundraiser
Building Hope Community Life Center will host its annual fundraising banquet at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Rock Springs Center, 4025 N.C. 43. Caylin Moore, author of “A Dream Too Big,” will be featured speaker. Individual tickets are $60. Visit buildinghopenc.org.
Concert in the Dark
The Blind Center will be host its Concert in the Dark featuring Molasses Creek 6-9:30 p.m. on Friday at the Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, featuring Molasses Creek. The show features heavy hors d’oeuvres and a blindfold to enjoy the music as if you were blind. Tickets are $40 at www.theblindcenter.org or at The Blind Center, 221 N. Harvey St. Washington). Call 946-6208.
Farmville Seniors
The Farmville Senior Council monthly meeting will be held at noon on Saturday at the soup kitchen, 3492 S. Walnut St. Seniors, age 60 and older, are welcome. Bring the spreadsheet handed out in January. The council van provides transportation to the senior center. Call Cathy Holmes at 714-5930 or Sue Dudley at 558-7788.
Go Red Day
Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 W. Virginia St., Simpson, will celebrate “Go Red” for Women Month at 11 a.m. on Sunday during the worship service with a presenter on heart disease. Following the service until 3 p.m., there will be free health screening, blood pressure, height/weight, and glucose checks, educational sessions and hands-on CPR training. Show support by wearing red. A light, healthy lunch will be served. The public is encouraged to attend. Contact Valarie Walker at 916-6409.