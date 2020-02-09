TODAY
Choral Society gala
Greenville Choral Society’s 18th annual fundraising gala, “Gather ‘Round the Radio–1940s Favorites” will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The evening will begin with a social hour with a cash bar and a silent auction, followed by a plated dinner and performances by the Greenville Choral Society Concert Choir and soloists singing favorites by George Gershwin, Cole Porter and the Andrews Sisters. Tickets are $70. Reservation deadline is today. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.
Candidates Forum
Holly Hill Family Life Center will host a candidates forum 6-8 p.m. at the church, 755 Porter Road. Candidates interested in attending are asked to visit tinyurl.com/2020forum. Contact Mildred Council at 252-917-1431.
Coastal Winds Quintet
East Carolina University School of Music will present Coastal Winds Quintet at 7:30 p.m. in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Call 328-6851.
Sierra Club
The Sierra Club Cypress Group will present a program about the potential for ocean energy off the North Carolina coast at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Director of Renewable Ocean Energy George Bonner will speak. Call 252-258-3329.
AARP
The Greenville chapter of AARP will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Kimberly Beyer, volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army, will speak. The meeting is open to the public. For information call 252-717-611 and leave a message to receive a call back.
Tea Party
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 6 p.m. at the Mayflower Seafood Restaurant, 136 Davenport Farm Road, Winterville. Call 916-9605.
Coming up
Golden K
The Kiwanis Club of Golden K will host Ann McClung and the Pitt Pirates Robotics team at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge, 1104 Charles St. Call 252-367-8310.
ECU concert
East Carolina University School of Music will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature guest artist Will Gray Beach, tuba. Call 328-6851.
Winterville Seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club will meet at noon Tuesday at the Community Room, 2593 Railroad St. In honor of Black History Month, seniors are encouraged to wear their favorite African attire. Speaker will be Ernest Reeves, candidate for governor.
NAMI meeting
February’s family support meeting of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Pitt County will be on crisis intervention training for police officers and how to assist families or a loved one in crisis. Tiffanie Herring from Trillium will speak. The meeting is 6:30–8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 001, Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St. NAMI is a free support group for family members, friends or individuals living with a mental illness. All meetings are open to the public. For information call 252-531-3603.
Faculty performance
East Carolina University School of Music will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature Stephen Ivany, trombone, and Catherine H. Garner, piano. Call 328-6851.
Internet class
A Traveling the Internet class will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays Feb. 12-Feb. 26 at The Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Class size is limited and registration is required. Call 752-1717, ext. 201.
Art auction
The Keaton and Umberger Gala Art Auction and Sale will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at ECU’s Wellington B. Gray Gallery in Jenkins Fine Arts Center. The event will feature the sale of artwork from the collection of Benjamin Keaton and Robert Umberger. The collection may be viewed free from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Tickets are $25 and include hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer. Proceeds will support scholarships and programs in the School of Art and Design. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the School of Art and Design. Call 328-6665 or visit art.ecu.edu.