Today
What’s on the Ballot
Democracy NC will host Pitt County’s “What’s on the Ballot?” training at 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Greenville, 131 Oakmont Drive. This training is a chance to learn and share the latest voting rules and how to talk about vital local, state, and federal offices on the 2020 ballot to motivate others to vote. During this hour-long training, plus Q&A, participants will get a model for sharing “What’s On the Ballot” with networks, including 2020 races, the latest on election rules for 2020 — including the latest on ID — and how to get more involved with 2020 elections. Now is the time to get trained on the very latest election rules and ways to get the community ready to vote.
Faculty performance
East Carolina University School of Music will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. n A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature faculty artists Emily Schaefer, horn, and Catherine H. Garner, piano. Call 328-6851.
Bookmobile
The bookmobile will be at the Council on Aging from 10:30-11 a.m. at 4551 County Home Road.
Building Hope fundraiser
Building Hope Community Life Center will host its annual fundraising banquet at 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Center, 4025 N.C. 43. Caylin Moore, author of “A Dream Too Big,” will be featured speaker. Individual tickets are $60. Visit buildinghopenc.org.
Democratic Women
The Democratic Women of Pitt County will meet from 6-7:45 pm at the Alice F. Keene District Park, 4561 County Home Road, Greenville, in the community room. The program features a presentation by Rep. Kandie Smith on how a bill becomes a bill. The meeting is open to all interested persons. For more information contact Chanda Battle, president, at 885-5344 or email democraticwomenpittcounty@gmail.com.
Nar-Anon family support
The Nar-Anon family support group meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays in Room 204 of the main building at Covenant Church, 4025 Corey Road, Winterville. The group’s leader may be contacted at 919-880-0473. Nar-Anon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. More information about help for anyone struggling with a drug addiction is available at 1-800-431-1754. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction. Nar-Anon also offers free screenings and referrals.
Food distribution
The Armor of God Christian Church of Winterville will host a food distribution from 8-10 a.m on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2648 Mill St., Winterville. The church distributes food to the community every Thursday and Saturday at this time and location. Call 689-6590 for more information.
Coming Up
Census count
The NC Latino Complete County Committee will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday at the East Carolina University Main Campus Student Center, Room 253, to discuss the upcoming census and ways to reach Latino and Spanish speaking populations in hard-to-count counties in eastern North Carolina. AMEXCAN will share a census campaign “Mi Familia Cuenta” to ensure an accurate count in the state. To register, contact George Hendrix at ghendrix@amexcan.org or 910-705-7101.
Vaccination info
Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County will host an information session on vaccinations at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Boys & Girls Club on Fire Tower Road. Learn what vaccines children need in elementary, middle and high school. Learn about state laws regarding vaccines, when to schedule appointments, paperwork that needs to be completed and more during this workshop. Speakers will be from Pitt County Schools, the Pitt County Health Department and Vidant nurses. For more information contact Kylene Dibble at 758-1604, Ext. 201.
In His Steps
In His Steps, a Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Women fundraiser, will take place on April 11. The event is a 5K walk and run. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and a one mile walk/run starts at 10 a.m. Register at www.jarvis.church/5K. Proceeds will go to ENC hurricane relief through the United Methodist Committee on Relief.