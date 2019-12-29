Today-Saturday
TODAY
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard’s Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, will be open from 5-9 p.m. today-Wednesday. Started in 1995 in memory of Therman Hoggard’s daughter, Carolyn, the display has grown to feature 500,000 Christmas lights, silhouettes and inflatable displays. Donations are accepted. Visit www.facebook.com/hoggardchristmas wonderlandoflights.
TUESDAY
New Year’s Eve
The City of Greenville and the Greenville Jaycees will host the city’s first New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Proceeds will benefit Third Street Education Center. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov.
New Year’s Eve Ball
Carolina Midnight’s New Year’s Eve Ball will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event, which has a roaring ‘20s theme, will feature the ENC Jazz Ensemble from 8-10 p.m., followed by the Main Event Band. Tickets are $20 in advance. Visit carolinamidnightbowl.com.
WEDNESDAY
First day hikes
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host a first day hike at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Free. Call 329-4560. Goose Creek State Park, 2190 Camp Leach Road, Washington, N.C., will host one at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Call 923-2191 or visit www.ncparks.gov/Visit/parks/gocr/main.php.
FRIDAY
Artwalk
First Friday Artwalk will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday in the Uptown District. Several galleries will host opening receptions. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Art opening
Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 S. Evans St., will host an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday for “Unlocking the Future” and “Keepsakes,” which are on exhibit until Jan. 30 in the Don Edwards and Harvey Wooten galleries. Call 551-6947 or visit emergegallery.com
SATURDAY
Guitar fest
The seventh annual Don Skinner Guitar Fest will be held from 2:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The event, hosted by the Beaufort County Traditional Music Association, is a fundraiser for Ruth’s House, a domestic violence shelter. Donations will be accepted and refreshments will be sold. Visit artsofthepamlico.org.
Jan. 5-11
FRIDAY
Winter Workshop
East Carolina University’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival Winter Workshop will host concerts at 7:30 p.m. Jan 10-11 and 3 p.m. Jan. 12 at A.J. Fletcher Music Hall on ECU’s campus. Concerts are $20 per concert or $50 for the series. Visit ecu.edu/arts.
Music series
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St., will host Christie Dashiell, CV, Allyn Johnson and Jeff Bair as part of the African American Music Series on Jan. 10. Free performances begin at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Visit emergegallery.com or call 551-6947.
SATURDAY
Concert, comedy show
The Living My Best Life Concert and Comedy Tour will make a stop at 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The show will feature Lil Duval, Jayski, Sista Bigbone, Joe Torry and host Laughin Lenny. Tickets are $40, $50 for VIP. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 452-0119 or 907-1939.
Gyotaku workshop
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host a Gyotaku workshop from 2-3 p.m. Jan. 11. Participants will learn about an ancient art form. Cost is $3 for city residents and $5 for others. Call 329-4560.
Jan. 12-18
SUNDAY
Old Christmas tea
Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., will host an Old Christmas tea from 3-5 p.m. Jan. 12. The museum is located in the Cox-Ange House. Donations accepted. Call 321-2660.
TUESDAY
Amphion’s Echo
The ECU School of Music will present Amphion’s Echo, 17th- and 18th-century music for trumpet, voice and string, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. The performance will feature Thomas Huener, baroque trumpet; Jon Ward Shaw, soprano; and John B. O’Brien, harpsichord. Free. Call 328-6851.
WEDNESDAY
MLK breakfast
Pitt Community College will host the the eighth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Tribute Breakfast from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 16 in the Craig F. Goess Student Center’s Davenport Multipurpose Room. N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will be keynote speaker. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased online by visiting the PCC Foundation’s website or at the Vernon E. White Building, Room 116. Proceeds from the event will fund future MAC Scholarships at PCC. Contact jlspain@email.pittcc.edu or call 493-7211.
Art reception
City Art Greenville, 511 Red Banks Road, will host the ninth annual James Applewhite Poetry Exhibition from Jan. 16-Feb. 15. The exhibit features art based on Applewhite’s poetry. An opening reception will be held from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 16, with a reading by Applewhite at 7 p.m. Call 353-7000 or visit cityartgreenville.com.
Concert
The ECU School of Music will present Barry Bauguess, baroque trumpet, and ECU faculty artist John O’Brien, organ, in concert at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. Free. Call 328-6851.
Under the Big Top
Whirligig Stage, 628 S. Pitt St., will host Under the Big Top at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Jan. 17-18, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Jan. 19. The Whirligig Youth Academy event is a variety show featuring music, comedy and other talents. Tickets are $16 for general admission and $14 for members. Visit whirligigstage.com.
FRIDAY
Family Fare
East Carolina University’s Family Fare Series will present “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Wright Auditorium. Tickets are $15. Contact 328-4788 or visit ecu.edu/arts.
Clarini Caroliniensis Orientis
The ECU School of Music will present Clarini Caroliniensis Orientis at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. The performance will feature music for baroque trumpet ensemble with guest artist Barry Bauguess and ECU faculty, students and alumni. Free. Call 328-6851.
Jan. 19-25
MONDAY
MLK Day
The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin counties will present the sixth annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul Saving Station, 2921 Briery Swamp Road, Stokes. The Rev. Gregory Black will be the host pastor; Bishop Rosie S. O’neal of Koinonia Christian Center will give the keynote address; and the program will include music and a poetry reading. Offerings will be accepted. A fellowship meal will follow. Call 717-9600 or email rodneycon2007@gmailcom.
Community Unity Breakfast
The City of Greenville and the Greenville Pitt-County Chamber of Commerce will hold the 23rd Annual Community Unity Breakfast 7:30-9 a.m. Jan. 20 in Harvey Hall of East Carolina University’s Murphy Center, 100 Ficklen Drive. Chris J. Suggs, founder and CEO of Kinston Teens, will be the speaker. This free event is open to the public.
Day of Service
The City of Greenville will host a Day of Service event from 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 20. Volunteers will clean trails at River Park North. Those working for at least an hour will receive a coupon for free admission to the nature center. Call 329-4562.
TUESDAY
Gospel concert
East Carolina University will host “Balm in Gilead,” a gospel concert, at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 in the black box theater of the main campus student center. Visit ecu.edu.
Concert
The ECU School of Music will present faculty artists John Kramar, baritone, and Eric Stellrecht, piano at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. Free. Call 328-6851.
WEDNESDAY
Ballet X
Ballet X will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 in ECU’s Wright Auditorium as part of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series. Philadelphia’s premier contemporary ballet company, BalletX challenges the boundaries of classical ballet by encouraging experimentation while preserving technique. Tickets are $36. Visit www.ecu.edu/srapas or call 737-5444.
THURSDAY
NewMusic Initiative
The North Carolina NewMusic Initiative will present The Wavefield Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The event will feature music of Boulez and Oliveros. Free. Visit ecu.edu/arts.
Step show
East Carolina University will host a step show in honor of the late Rev. Martin Luther King at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in Hendrix Theatre on campus. Visit ecu.edu.
SATURDAY
‘Aladdin’ ballet
The Eastern N.C. Dance Foundation will present The Dance Collective in “Aladdin” at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 and 3 p.m. Jan. 26 in ECU’s Wright Auditorium. The event is a benefit for Make-A-Wish of Eastern Carolina. General admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets, which include priority seating and a reception, are $50. Visit ecuarts.com or call 1-800-ECU-ARTS.
Contemporary concert
The ECU School of Theater and Dance will present Contemporary Concert at 4 and 8 p.m. Jan. 25 and 2 p.m. Jan. 26 in Burnette Studio on campus. The performance will include choreography from ECU dance students and faculty. Tickets are $5. Visit ecu.edu/arts.
Outdoor Expo
The Carolina Outdoor Expo will be held Jan. 25-26 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 25 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26. The event will include seminars from saltwater and freshwater fishing guides and hunting experts and outdoor sports vendors with the latest in hunting and fishing products. Weekend admission is $10 for adults and $25 for families. Ages 10 and younger are admitted free. Visit carolinaoutdoorexpo.com.
Scholarship gala
The 39th annual Friends of ECU School of Music Scholarship Gala will be held from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 25 at Rock Springs Center, 4025 N.C. 43. The event is black tie optional. Tickets are $150 for members and $175 for others. Reservations are required by Jan. 20. Contact Mary Jane Gaddis at 328-1268 or email gaddism@ecu.edu.
FROGGS
Friends of the Greenville Greenways (FROGGS) will host a “friendraiser” from 4-6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Pitt Street Brewing Co., 630 S. Pitt St. The event will include live entertainment, homemade chili and a presentation on the organization. The event is free, but memberships will be available for $30. Call 518-5246.
USA Dance
USA Dance will host a dance party from 8-10 p.m. Jan. 25 at Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. Joyce Price of Rivertowne Ballroom in New Bern will offer a dance lesson on East Coast Swing at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 each or $5 for students.
Build a birdhouse
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host Build a Birdhouse from 2-3 p.m. Jan.25. Cost is $12 for city residents and $16 for others. Call 329-4560.
Jan. 26-31
Thursday
Fuze Trio
The ECU School of Music will present Fuze Trio at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. The concert will feature Ronda Ford, flute; Erika Schafer, trumpet; and ECU alumni Jenny Parker, piano. All are part of a faculty ensemble from UT Chattanooga. Free. Call 328-6851.
FRIDAY
Wind and brass
The ECU School of Music will present the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble with Coastal Winds Quintet and ECU Brass Quintet at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. The performance will feature the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble, joined by the Coastal Winds Quintet and the ECU Brass Quintet. Free. Call 328-6851.
UPCOMING
Games Meet Art
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Games Meet Art from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 1. The event will feature giant Angry Birds, board games and video games. The event is free for museum members and $5 each for others. Family admission is $15. GMO Arcade will follow from 8-10 p.m. The gaming event features an open bar and is for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for others. Visit gmoa.org or call 758-1946.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.