Today
‘Aladdin’ ballet
The Eastern N.C. Dance Foundation will present The Dance Collective in “Aladdin” at 3 p.m. today in ECU’s Wright Auditorium. The event is a benefit for Make-A-Wish of Eastern Carolina. General admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets, which include priority seating and a reception, are $50. Visit ecuarts.com or call 1-800-ECU-ARTS.
Outdoor Expo
The Carolina Outdoor Expo will continue from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include seminars from saltwater and freshwater fishing guides and hunting experts and outdoor sports vendors with the latest in hunting and fishing products. Admission is $10 for adults and $25 for families. Ages 10 and younger are admitted free. Visit carolinaoutdoorexpo.com.
MONDAY
‘Talking Tar Heel’
Walt Wolfram will speak at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Farmville Public Library, 3762 W. Wilson St., as part of its lifelong learning series. Wolfram, a professor at North Carolina State University, is the author of “Talking Tar Heel: How Our Voices Tell the Story of North Carolina.
Holocaust concert
East Carolina University School of Music will host a Holocaust remembrance concert at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Featured performers will be ECU faculty artists Emanuel Gruber, cello, and Catherine H. Garner, piano, as well as ECU Theater faculty member Tracy Donohue, narrator. Free. Call 328-6851.
TUESDAY
Women’s basketball
ECU will play Memphis at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $5-$12. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
WEDNESDAY
Men’s basketball
ECU will play Tulane at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $10-$20. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
THURSDAY
Fuze Trio
The ECU School of Music will present Fuze Trio at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. The concert will feature Ronda Ford, flute; Erika Schafer, trumpet; and ECU alumni Jenny Parker, piano. All are part of a faculty ensemble from UT Chattanooga. Free. Call 328-6851.
FRIDAY
Wind and brass
The ECU School of Music will present the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble with Coastal Winds Quintet and ECU Brass Quintet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. The performance will feature the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble, joined by the Coastal Winds Quintet and the ECU Brass Quintet. Free. Call 328-6851.
SATURDAY
Games Meet Art
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Games Meet Art from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature giant Angry Birds, board games and video games. The event is free for museum members and $5 each for others. Family admission is $15. GMO Arcade will follow from 8-10 p.m. The gaming event features an open bar and is for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for others. Visit gmoa.org or call 758-1946.
Improv comedy
Whirligig Stage, 628 S. Pitt St., will host the IBX Improv Comedy Show at 7 p.m. Saturday. General admission tickets are $12, $10 for members. Visit whirligigstage.com or call 689-8092.
Feb. 2-8
WEDNESDAY
Read-Aloud Day
World Read-Aloud Day will be held at two locations on Feb. 5. Programs will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., and at 6 p.m. at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 3040 Evans St. Guest readers including Mayor P.J. Connelly, Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and ECU Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson, will participate.
THURSDAY
Tiny Art Show dinner
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, 404 Evans St.,will host the Tiny Art Show Pancake Dinner and Fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 6. A preview sale for the Tiny Art Show, which will be held Feb. 7-27, will be held from 5-9 p.m. Painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics and jewelry will be available for sale. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, with discounts for seniors, students and children. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Visit pittcountyarts.org or call 551-6947.
Cooperstown
The Cooperstown Quartet will perform selections at 7 p.m. Feb 6 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall as part of ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival. Members include violinists Ara Gregorian and Hye-Jin Kim, violist Maria Lambros and cellist Michael Kannen. The program will include Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 13 in B-Flat Major, Op. 130 and String Quartet No. 1 in F Major, Op. 18 No. 1. Tickets are $30 for the general public and $10 for ECU students. Call 328-4788 or visit ecu.edu/arts.
Men’s basketball
ECU will play UCF at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $10-$20. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
Book sale
The Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library’s 29th annual used book sale will be held from Feb. 6-9 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event is open to friends’ members only from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 6.. (Memberships may be purchased or renewed at the door.) Public hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 7, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 8 and noon-3:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Visit sheppardlibrary.org.
FRIDAY
Unnatural Resources
The 28th annual Eastern North Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair will be held Feb. 7-9 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. This free event showcases creations and inventions made from normally discarded materials. Children and adults may submit entries in a dozen categories, including art, science, toys and home use. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 7, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 8 and noon-4 p.m. Feb. 9. Visit unnaturalresources.org or contact Jackie Ponder at jponder@unnaturalresources.org or 355-1039.
SATURDAY
Symphony orchestra
The ECU Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in Wright Auditorium. The evening will include Matthew Ricketts’ “Lilt” followed by the winning soloist of the 2019-20 ECU School of Music Concerto Competition, Dexter Ruffin, piano, performing Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major, Op. 26. The program will end with a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. Free. Call 328-6851.
Heart ball
Greenville's American Heart Association Heart Ball will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include a reception and silent auction, followed by dinner and a live aucition at 8 p.m. It also will feature musical entertainment and dancing. Tickets are $150. Contact aisha.garnett@heart.org or call (919) 463-8326.
Women’s basketball
ECU will play Houston at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $5-$12. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
Feb. 9-15
SUNDAY
‘Antiques Show and Tell’
The Pitt County Historical Society will hold its 14th Annual “Antiques Show and Tell” from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Red Banks Primitive Baptist Church, at 14th Street and Fire Tower Road. Free. Submissions of antiques and collectibles to be evaluated and discussed will be accepted from 2-2:30 p.m. only. There is a limit of two items per person. The event is not a sale or a formal appraisal. Visit https://pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events.
All about opossums
Goose Creek State Park, 2190 Camp Leach Road, Washington, N.C., will host a program about opossums at 10 a.m. Feb. 9. Meet in the Visitors Center to learn what makes these creatures important for North Carolina’s habitat. Free. Call 923-2191 or visit www.ncparks.gov/Visit/parks/gocr/main.php.
MONDAY
Coastal Winds Quintet
East Carolina University School of Music will present Coastal Winds Quintet at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The concert will feature faculty artists Christine Gustafson, flute; Bo Newsome, oboe; Douglas Moore-Monroe, clarinet; Christopher Ulffers, bassoon; and Emily Schaefer, horn, performing music of of Barber, Valjean and Westergaard. Free. Call 328-6851.
THURSDAY
‘Puffs’
Whirligig Stage, 628 S. Pitt St., will host performances of “Puffs” by Matt Cox at 7 p.m. Feb. 13-15 and 2 p.m. Feb. 17. For seven years a boy wizard went to a wizard school and conquered evil, but this story is about Puffs, who happened to be there, too. General admission tickets are $20, $18 for members. Visit whirligigstage.com or call 689-8092.
‘Funny Little Thing Called Love’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will present “Funny Little Thing Called Love” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Additional performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15 and Feb. 20-22, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23. The comedy features four tales with unexpected and hilarious twists. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com or call 888-MAC-EVNT.
Frequencies
The North Carolina NewMusic Initiative will present Frequencies at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Frequencies is an ensemble created and directed by students. Free. Visit ecu.edu/arts.
FRIDAY
Orchestra concert
Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in ECU’s Wright Auditorium as part of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series. The German chamber orchestra will present a program of Baroque music. Tickets are $36. Visit www.ecu.edu/srapas or call 737-5444.
ECU baseball
The Pirates will play Georgia Southern at 4 p.m. Feb. 14, 2 p.m. Feb. 15 and 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
Music series
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St., will host Michael Friend as part of the African American Music Series on Feb. 14. Free performances begin at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Visit emergegallery.com or call 551-6947.
Kids Night in Nature
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host Kids Night in Nature from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 14 for ages 7 and older. Activities, which will include a hike, will be focused on introducing participants to adaptations that animals use to survive at night. Cost is $15 for city residents and $18 for others. Call 329-4560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
SATURDAY
Fletcher series
Award-winning classical pianist Sergey Schepkin will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in ECU’s A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall as part of the Fletcher Recital Series. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 737-5444. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/fletcher-recital-series.
Choral Society gala
Greenville Choral Society's 18th annual fundraising gala, “Gather 'Round the Radio – 1940s Favorites” will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The evening will begin with a social hour with a cash bar and our silent auction, followed by a plated dinner and performances by the Greenville Choral Society Concert Choir and soloists singing favorites by George Gershwin, Cole Porter and the Andrews Sisters. Tickets are $70. Reservation deadline is Feb. 10. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.
Art auction, sale
The Keaton and Umberger Gala Art Auction and Sale will be held from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 15 at ECU's Wellington B. Gray Gallery in Jenkins Fine Arts Center. The event will feature the sale of artwork from the collection of Benjamin Keaton and Robert Umberger. The collection will may be viewed free from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays from Jan. 31-Feb. 14. Tickets to the sale are $25 and include hors d’oeuvres, wine, and beer. Proceeds will support scholarships and programs in the School of Art and Design. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the School of Art and Design. Call 328-6665 or visit art.ecu.edu.
Amazing Amphibians
Goose Creek State Park, 2190 Camp Leach Road, Washington, N.C., will host a program about amphibians at 10 a.m. Feb. 15 . Meet in the Visitors Center to learn how these animals survive North Carolina winters. The event will include a short hike. Free. Call 923-2191 or visit www.ncparks.gov/Visit/parks/gocr/main.php.
Feb. 16-22
SUNDAY
Men’s basketball
ECU will play Cincinnati at noon Feb. 16 in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $10-$20. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
WEDNESDAY
‘Ghost: The Musical’
ECU’s Loessin Playhouse will present “Ghost: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19-23 in McGinnis Theatre. Adapted from the popular film, “Ghost” is based on a book by Bruce Joel Rubin with music and lyrics by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard. It tells the story of how a storefront psychic becomes part of a man’s supernatural efforts to protect his girlfriend following his untimely death. Tickets are $17.50 for public, $10 for ECU student/youth. Contact 328-6829 or theatre@ecu.edu for more information.
Women’s basketball
ECU will play Tulsa at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $5-$12. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
THURSDAY
Building Hope
Building Hope Community Life Center will host its annual fundraising banquet at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at Rock Springs Center, 4025 N.C. 43. Caylin Moore, author of “A Dream Too Big,” will be featured speaker. Individual tickets are $60. Visit buildinghopenc.org.
FRIDAY
Chamber music
A Portrait of Two Artists will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall as part of ECU’s Chamber Music Festival’s Chamber Music Dressed Down. The program will feature Robert McDonald, Ara Gregorian, Daniel Phillips and Xiao-Dong Wang performing Dmitri Shostakovich’s Piano Quintet in G Minor, Op. 57 Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quintet in F Minor, Op. 34. Tickets are $30 for the general public and $10 for ECU students. Call 328-4788 or visit ecu.edu/arts.
ECU baseball
The Pirates will play William and Mary at 4 p.m. Feb. 21, 2 p.m. Feb. 22 and 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
Family Fare
East Carolina University’s Family Fare Series will present “Henry and Ramona” at 7 p.m. Feb.21 at Wright Auditorium. The play, performed by ECU’s Storybook Theater is based on a children’s book by Newbery Award-winning author Beverly Cleary. Tickets are $15. Contact 328-4788 or visit ecu.edu/arts.
SATURDAY
Women’s basketball
ECU will play Temple at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $5-$12. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
Feb. 23-29
SUNDAY
Men’s basketball
ECU will play Temple at noon Feb. 23 in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $10-$20. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
TUESDAY
Black Composers Concert
The Pitt Community College Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Black Composers Concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Koinonia Christian Center Church, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The free concert will include music by American composer Florence Price. The symphony will be joined by Elements of Praise (PCC’s Gospel Choir) the PCC Chorale, Dy’vne Encounter (Pitt County Schools Early College High School Gospel Choir) and several members from area churches. Free, but donations accepted to benefit PCC’s music program. Call 493-7493.
THURSDAY
Drummers of Japan
Yamato: The Drummers of Japan will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in ECU’s Wright Auditorium as part of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series. The ensemble, which is on a 40-city tour of North America, brings together traditional Taiko drumming with modern athleticism. Tickets are $36. Visit www.ecu.edu/srapas or call 737-5444.
Guitar trio
East Carolina University School of Music will host The Great Necks Guitar Trio in concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature artists Scott Borg, Adam Levin and Matthew Rohde. Free. Call 328-6851.
FRIDAY
Chamber singers
The ECU Chamber Singers will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Free, but donations accepted. Call 252-328-6851.
ECU baseball
The Pirates will play Indiana at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
SATURDAY
Men’s basketball
ECU will play UConn at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $10-$20. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
ECU baseball
The Pirates will play Ole Miss at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
Women’s basketball
ECU will play Tulane at 6 p.m. Feb. 29 in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $5-$12. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
Chili Cook-off
Farmville Troop 25 Boy Scouts of America will host its annual Feast of the East 2020 Chili Cook-off from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 29 at the National Guard Armory, 4370 W Horne Ave., Farmville. Tickets are $8 per person and include chili, cobbler and beverage. All chili is prepared on-site. To enter, contact Melissa Fields at 375-0415. For more information, call 714-0838.
All About Geocaching
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host All About Geocaching from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 29 for ages 7 and older, accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5 for city residents and $8 for others. Call 329-4560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.