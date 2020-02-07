TODAY
Tiny Art Show
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, 404 Evans St.,will host the Tiny Art Show from today through Feb. 27. The show features small art work for sale for $5 or $10. An opening reception for the show will be held from 5-8 p.m. today in conjunction with the First Friday Artwalk. The opening also will include “Prints Charming,” an exhibition showcasing work of the ECU printmaking department. Visit pittcountyarts.org or call 551-6947.
Wild Arts Festival
The Carolina Wild Arts Festival will be held from 5-9 p.m. today and 9-5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Washington, N.C. Events will be held at Turnage Theater with activities at the North Carolina Estuarium and waterfront. The event will include wildlife artists and wares, decoy carving demonstration workshops, crafts for kids, duck calling demonstrations and a fishing seminar. The festival is free with some ticketed events. Visit artsofthepamlico.org.
SATURDAY
Symphony orchestra
The ECU Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Wright Auditorium. The evening will include Matthew Ricketts’ “Lilt” followed by the winning soloist of the 2019-20 ECU School of Music Concerto Competition, Dexter Ruffin, piano, performing Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major, Op. 26. The program will end with a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. Free. Call 328-6851.
Heart ball
Greenville’s American Heart Association Heart Ball will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include a reception and silent auction, followed by dinner and a live auction at 8 p.m. It also will feature musical entertainment and dancing. Tickets are $150. Contact aisha.garnett@heart.org or call 919-463-8326.
Women’s basketball
ECU will play Houston at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $5-$12. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
Chess open
The Pitt Area Chess Open will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St. For more information or to register, visit www.pittchess.org.
Dance competition
ECU will host Dil Se Naach, the fourth annual Bollywood-Fusion dance competition, at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the black box theater of the main campus student center on East 10th Street. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door one hour before showtime. Visit facebook.com/dilsenaach.
SUNDAY
‘Antiques Show and Tell’
The Pitt County Historical Society will hold its 14th Annual “Antiques Show and Tell” from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at the Red Banks Primitive Baptist Church, at 14th St and Fire Tower Road. Free. Submissions of antiques and collectibles to be evaluated and discussed will be accepted from 2-2:30 p.m. only. There is a limit of two items per person. The event is not a sale or a formal appraisal. Visit https://pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events.
All about opossums
Goose Creek State Park, 2190 Camp Leach Road, Washington, N.C., will host a program about opossums at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Meet in the Visitors Center to learn what makes these creatures important for North Carolina’s habitat. Free. Call 923-2191 or visit www.ncparks.gov/Visit/parks/gocr/main.php.
MONDAY
Coastal Winds Quintet
East Carolina University School of Music will present Coastal Winds Quintet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The concert will feature faculty artists Christine Gustafson, flute; Bo Newsome, oboe; Douglas Moore-Monroe, clarinet; Christopher Ulffers, bassoon; and Emily Schaefer, horn, performing music of of Barber, Valjean and Westergaard. Free. Call 328-6851.
THURSDAY
‘Puffs’
Whirligig Stage, 628 S. Pitt St., will host performances of “Puffs” by Matt Cox at 7 p.m. Thursday through Feb. 15 and 2 p.m. Feb. 16. For seven years a boy wizard went to a wizard school and conquered evil, but this story is about Puffs, who happened to be there, too. The play is intended for mature audiences. General admission tickets are $20, $18 for members. Visit whirligigstage.com or call 689-8092.
‘Funny Little Thing Called Love’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will present “Funny Little Thing Called Love” beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Additional performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15 and Feb. 20-22, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23. The comedy features four tales with unexpected and hilarious twists. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com or call 888-MAC-EVNT.
Frequencies
The North Carolina NewMusic Initiative will present Frequencies at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Frequencies is an ensemble created and directed by students. Free. Visit ecu.edu/arts.
UPCOMING
Orchestra concert
Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 in ECU’s Wright Auditorium as part of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series. The German chamber orchestra will present a program of Baroque music. Tickets are $36. Visit www.ecu.edu/srapas or call 737-5444.
ECU baseball
The Pirates will play Georgia Southern at 4 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
Music series
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St., will host Michael Friend as part of the African American Music Series on Feb. 14. Free performances begin at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Visit emergegallery.com or call 551-6947.
Kids Night in Nature
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host Kids Night in Nature from 6-9 p.m. on Feb. 14 for ages 7 and older. Activities, which will include a hike, will be focused on introducing participants to adaptations that animals use to survive at night. Cost is $15 for city residents and $18 for others. Call 329-4560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
Fletcher series
Award-winning classical pianist Sergey Schepkin will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 in ECU’s A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall as part of the Fletcher Recital Series. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 737-5444. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/fletcher-recital-series.
Choral Society gala
Greenville Choral Society’s 18th annual fundraising gala, “Gather ‘Round the Radio — 1940s Favorites” will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The evening will begin with a social hour with a cash bar and our silent auction, followed by a plated dinner and performances by the Greenville Choral Society Concert Choir and soloists singing favorites by George Gershwin, Cole Porter and the Andrews Sisters. Tickets are $70. Reservation deadline is Monday. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.
Art auction, sale
The Keaton and Umberger Gala Art Auction and Sale will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Feb. 15 at ECU’s Wellington B. Gray Gallery in Jenkins Fine Arts Center. The event will feature the sale of artwork from the collection of Benjamin Keaton and Robert Umberger. The collection will may be viewed free from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays from Jan. 31-Feb. 14. Tickets to the sale are $25 and include hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer. Proceeds will support scholarships and programs in the School of Art and Design. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the School of Art and Design. Call 328-6665 or visit art.ecu.edu.