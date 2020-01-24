TODAY
Pickin’ On Pitt Street
Whirligig Stage, 628 S. Pitt St., will host Pickin’ On Pitt Street at 8 p.m. today. The event will feature bluegrass, folk and roots musicians including JT Ackerman, accompanied by Tony Soldati (both from the band August Is Ours), along with Stephanie Hall and Billy Smith. There is no admission fee. A $10 donation is requested. Visit whirligigstage.com.
SATURDAY
‘Horticultural Zombies’
Dr. Linda Chalker-Scott will speak on “Horticultural Zombies — How to Recognize and Dispatch” at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Doors will open at 9 a.m. Coffee and refreshments will be served, and vendors will have information about gardening products and plants. Advance tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for Friends of the Arboretum and are available at Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Seating is limited. Tickets at the door are $30. Call 902-1709 for more information.
Comedy
Whirligig Stage, 628 S. Pitt St., will host Matt White and Friends comedy at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $12, $10 for members. Visit whirligigstage.com.
Outdoor Expo
The Carolina Outdoor Expo will be held on Jan. 25-26 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will include seminars from saltwater and freshwater fishing guides and hunting experts and outdoor sports vendors with the latest in hunting and fishing products. Weekend admission is $10 for adults and $25 for families. Ages 10 and younger are admitted free. Visit carolinaoutdoorexpo.com.
FROGGS
Friends of the Greenville Greenways (FROGGS) will host a “friendraiser” from 4-6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Pitt Street Brewing Co., 630 S. Pitt St. The event will include live entertainment, homemade chili and a presentation on the organization. The event is free, but memberships will be available for $30. Call 518-5246.
USA Dance
USA Dance will host a dance party from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. Joyce Price of Rivertowne Ballroom in New Bern will offer a dance lesson on East Coast Swing at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 each or $5 for students.
Build a birdhouse
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host Build a Birdhouse from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday. Cost is $12 for city residents and $16 for others. Call 329-4560.
MONDAY
‘Talking Tar Heel’
Walt Wolfram will speak at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Farmville Public Library, 3762 W. Wilson St., as part of its lifelong learning series. Wolfram, a professor at North Carolina State University, is the author of “Talking Tar Heel: How Our Voices Tell the Story of North Carolina.”
Holocaust concert
East Carolina University School of Music will host a Holocaust remembrance concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. Featured performers will be ECU faculty artists Emanuel Gruber, cello, and Catherine H. Garner, piano, as well as ECU Theater faculty member Tracy Donohue, narrator. Free. Call 328-6851.
TUESDAY
Women’s basketball
ECU will play Memphis at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $5-$12. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
WEDNESDAY
Men’s basketball
ECU will play Tulane at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $10-$20. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
THURSDAY
Fuze Trio
The ECU School of Music will present Fuze Trio at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. The concert will feature Ronda Ford, flute; Erika Schafer, trumpet; and ECU alumni Jenny Parker, piano. All are part of a faculty ensemble from UT Chattanooga. Free. Call 328-6851.
UPCOMING
Wind and brass
The ECU School of Music will present the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble with Coastal Winds Quintet and ECU Brass Quintet at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. The performance will feature the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble, joined by the Coastal Winds Quintet and the ECU Brass Quintet. Free. Call 328-6851.
Games Meet Art
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Games Meet Art from 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 1. The event will feature giant Angry Birds, board games and video games. The event is free for museum members and $5 each for others. Family admission is $15. GMO Arcade will follow from 8-10 p.m. The gaming event features an open bar and is for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for others. Visit gmoa.org or call 758-1946.
Tiny Art Show dinner
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, 404 Evans St.,will host the Tiny Art Show Pancake Dinner and Fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6. The dinner will include pancakes, french toast, sausage, desserts and beverages. A preview sale for the Tiny Art Show will be held from 5-9 p.m. Painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics and jewelry will be available for sale. Proceeds will benefit PCAC Educational Scholarship and Outreach Programs. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, with discounts for seniors, students and children. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Visit pittcountyarts.org or call 551-6947.
